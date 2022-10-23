Home Health If you are taking acetaminophen, be on the lookout for this sign in your stool, a symptom of a serious side effect
Health

by admin
Paracetamol is a pain reliever commonly used to treat several conditions, such as headaches, but when taken in doses higher than recommended it can cause a very serious side effect known as melaena

Foliage

Il paracetamol is an analgesic and antipyretic drug used to temporarily relieve fever or mild to moderate pain. It is commonly included as an ingredient in cold and flu medications and is also used on its own.

Although acetaminophen is one of the safest pain relievers around, so much so that it is also recommended for pregnant women, the popular drug can also trigger a series of side effectsjust like any other medicine.

Fortunately, however, side effects occur “rarely” if the indicated dose is followed.

One of the most serious problems it can cause is the manei.e. dark black tarry stools often associated with upper gastrointestinal bleeding.

This condition can occur because, when you double or triple the dose of the medicine, the liver may not function properly; the symptoms that can occur in this case are:

  • weakness,
  • nausea or vomiting,
  • loss of appetite,
  • urine scure,
  • pale skin
  • and, above all, black tarry stools.

If melaena occurs it is important to stop using the pain reliever immediately, and to call your doctor.

As melaena is not the only side effect associated with paracetamol, the package leaflet should always be referred to and the recommended dose followed.

Read also: Paracetamol: new serious side effect on arteries just confirmed of prolonged use

What is paracetamol used for?

Paracetamol is an over-the-counter medicine and also a prescription drug, which is used to treat:

Also, remember that you should not take acetaminophen if you are taking other prescription or non-prescription medications that already contain this active ingredient.

