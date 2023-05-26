If you consciously recover, you will become a better runner

He has to calm down, the whole system has to be able to shut down. Or to put it more clearly: If you don’t give your body enough rest, you will experience: The body gets rest. And when he does it himself, it doesn’t always end well for us.

It takes a lot of discipline for me not to want to experience this “runner’s high” feeling every day. At least not for a whole year. At least not always to run at the limit. And yes, I also find this idea of ​​giving everything every day very appealing. Unfortunately, I had to learn the hard way: If you run every day with everything you have, you tend to slow down and tend to get worse in competitions. Because our bodies need rest.

It’s that time of year when my feet hurt like hell. My joints are also complaining a bit, the muscles are also complaining. I always fall into the same trap in spring: I overdo it with running training. I know I’m not alone in that. But spring is also tempting! The temperatures are becoming more pleasant, the sun is shining, nature puts you in a good mood, it’s crazy fun to shoot through nature. Constantly. And once I’m in the flow, I’m in the flow. And yes, I want more of it. Being outside, just running, preparing for one or the other competition.

Refuel in peace

There is a real risk of serious injury. Fatigue fractures, overloading of the joints, sometimes damage to the internal organs such as the heart can occur. Truths like “no pain, no gain” or “a lot helps a lot” are real poison for the body, but also for increasing performance. Repair, rest, and refueling, on the other hand, enable the body to adapt to stress and achieve a higher level of fitness.

And there is rule number one: After EVERY training session, the body needs a phase of recovery. Because during recovery, the body builds muscles, among other things. Rule number two is an equation created by British running physiotherapist Tom Goom: Performance = Fitness minus Fatigue! Rule number 3: It is important for us to understand that every workout damages the muscles and the immune system a little. So we need the repair.

That is part of regeneration

It’s not just about taking a day or two off. Arguably the most important factor in good recovery and self-repair is sleep! He is indeed at the top. Because only with a good night’s sleep can the body shut down the system, all the building blocks of the human body benefit from a healthy sleep. Anyone who trains well over the long term and sleeps poorly or too little will become ill.

Add to that a really good diet! Little sugar, a lot of water a day, good proteins, whole foods, lots of vegetables, fruit, as little as possible processed foods. We shouldn’t just buy a liter of oil for our car for 30 euros at the gas station.

This amount should also be worth a liter of oil that we use for cooking. Because only good fuel can influence good performance. But I think mental recovery is particularly important. If you can’t clear your head, it will permanently paralyze you. And performance will inevitably drop. Yoga, meditation, reading a book, calming your mind. Mental regeneration has long been underestimated. But only a clear head can generate new thoughts again.

Breathe! The real key to success!

It may sound terribly banal, but only those who breathe correctly and deeply, and not only while running, but especially in the recovery phase, will become successful and healthy runners in the long term. There are plenty of good how-to videos on the internet. Special breathing techniques for regeneration can be found everywhere. If you like, you should simply take a yoga class. Here you will learn how to breathe properly and, above all, consciously. The word “conscious” is particularly important here. Similar to meditation, we have to relearn to do things consciously. Breathing is part of it. Consciously doing something to calm yourself, to relax your mind and muscles, can be more of a challenge than running a marathon. But if you embark on the path to better awareness, you will definitely become a better and healthier runner! That’s how it works.