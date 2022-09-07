We don’t always eat to satisfy our hunger. Many of us use food to decrease stress, anxiety, sadness, loneliness or boredom by succumbing to what is termed ‘nervous or emotional hunger’. The constant desire to eat is an already widespread disorder that has further increased since the beginning of the Covid emergency period.

The inability to leave the house, the abrupt change in our routine, having to spend a lot of time alone or in the company of the same people have, in fact, led to unpleasant emotions which, linked to the lack of relief valves, have brought many people to take refuge in food.

If you continually have the desire to eat, here’s what that means

This is also confirmed by a study done by several researchers at King’s College London and disclosed in The Lancet journal which revealed that the quarantine has caused the increase in relapses or worsening of cases of nervous hunger, and other nutritional disorders, but also of the manifestation of this disorder in those who had never suffered. Dr. Marta Colombo, psychologist at the San Marco Polyclinic and the Obesity Surgery Center of the same structure, explains how nervous hunger is triggered, what advice to follow to learn to control it and how to recognize it from physical hunger.

We can speak of emotional or nervous hunger when the perception of appetite is triggered by an emotional state. For example such as: anger, boredom, stress, loneliness and tension. It does not derive from the physiological desire to feed, as it does for bodily or physical hunger. Food has a substantial biological function for the body, since from food we get everything we need to keep us alive: sugars, proteins, fats.

It is also essential to highlight that a correct diet is a great help to achieve a correct physical and mental balance. However, when we use food as a remedy with which to calm unwelcome emotions or to fill a void, then we are faced with an emotional hunger. Asking for help from relatives, friends, listening groups but especially a specialist becomes the most effective method to solve this problem. This is because it gives in to emotional hunger more quickly if a good support network is lacking.

Relying on a specialist is a valid solution to learn how to best fight difficult moments. But also to be more aware of your emotional world and recognize the emotions you are feeling.