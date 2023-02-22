Recent studies have highlighted the link between oral hygiene and mental health. Not brushing your teeth properly can cause serious brain damage.

It may seem hard to believebut there is a link between dental and mental health. Brushing your teeth correctly (minimum twice a day and maximum three) not only helps us prevent tooth decay. In this way we keep pathologies such as periodontitis away, a very insidious disease which, if not treated in time, ends up destroying the tissues responsible for the stability of the teeth. It is caused by the presence of pathogenic bacteria, which the body can no longer cope with. Similar diseases are capable of also affect the brainas proven by experts.

When our oral hygiene is not at its best, the body sends us various signals. One of the main symptoms of periodontitis, for example, is the increase in the mobility of the teeth and the consequent loss of them. Bleeding gums is another sign not to be taken lightly, to which is added gingival inflammation. Bad smelling breath and feeling pain in the teeth are other signs. As explained by Elena Figuero, professor of dentistry at the Complutense University of Madrid, the bacteria that infest our mouth when we do not brush our teeth properly “they can reach the bloodstream and produce bacteraemia” and causing inflammation that continues over time.

Dental health and mental health: expert statements

In cases where inflammation becomes chronic, the risk is that the blood-brain barrier (which deals with the protection of the brain) will suffer serious damagebecoming more permeable. Another expert spoke about it, Dr. Juan Carlos Leza of the Department of Pharmacology of the Complutense University: “When there is continuous, low-intensity inflammation, the risk of problems like stroke can increase”. Although there is no evidence to show that there is a definite causal relationship between an oral hygiene disorder and conditions such as schizophrenia and depression or stroke, scholars have found that “people who have these problems have more inflammation, even in the mouth”.

Figuero, in the interview with El País, addressed the readers directly, claiming that adequate dental health extends life expectancy and not only: its quality is also destined to improveas “you chew better and you also have better aesthetics”. Attention to the link between dental and mental health is constantly increasing, along with the evidence that testify to its existence. Dentists have invited everyone not to neglect oral hygiene, with some useful advice. Brushing your teeth with a fluoride toothpaste after meals and flossing for a more thorough cleaning is essential. Furthermore, regular checkups are important to avoid the development of dental disorders.

