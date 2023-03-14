Alternatives to boring drinks: If you don’t like water, you have a problem that can be easily solved

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

Drinking enough water every day is vital, otherwise the human metabolism does not work, the body does not receive enough energy and digestion suffers. But what should you do if you just don’t like pure water? We show you delicious ideas …

If you don’t drink enough, you’ll get tired quickly and find it harder to concentrate. You should drink between 2.5 and 3 liters of water every day. In the long term, a lack of water can even lead to osteoporosis. Do you find it difficult to drink the recommended daily amount of water? So you can ensure more taste in the glass.

According to the German Society for Nutrition, an adult should drink around 1.5 liters of water a day, and even more is better. With a daily water consumption of 2 to 3 liters, the body is supplied with sufficient liquid. Because if you drink too little in the long term, you have to reckon with serious consequences such as osteoporosis, since the body even draws water from the bones.

Drinking enough also prevents food cravings. Toxins and waste products are also flushed out of the body with water. Without enough water, the functions of the liver and kidneys suffer and a kind of intoxication of the body occurs. If you also consume nicotine and alcohol as well as too much caffeine, the body needs an extra portion of water.

But how can people achieve the recommended daily ration of water if the liquid elixir of life simply doesn’t taste good? Here are tips and tricks to add more flavor to the essential drink and to reach the daily ration. Especially delicious: “Infused Water” …

Fresh herbs and fruit are ideal ingredients for your water. This not only increases the daily water ration, but also replenishes the stores of healthy minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Citrus fruits, berries, cucumber and herbs such as rosemary and mint are suitable for the refreshing drink.

Delicious infused water can be prepared quickly in just a few simple steps. To do this, you mix your favorite ingredients with still water and let the drink steep for about an hour so that the full aroma can unfold. There are no limits to your own creativity when choosing the ingredients. Anything that tastes good is allowed. Such as the following mix…

Cucumber, apple and mint are needed for this refreshing drink. To do this, cut an apple into thin slices, slice off a few long strips of cucumber and put both in a jug of mineral water. Finely plucked, fresh mint also goes perfectly with it. Stir everything again, let it steep and then – enjoy the refreshment.

Another recipe for a flavored water includes lemons, oranges or even grapefruits. For this, the fruit is cut into slices. Since the skin of the fruit is also used, attention should be paid to organic quality in order to avoid using pesticides from conventional agriculture in the drink.

Water also gets more flavor with watermelon. For this recipe, cut the flesh of the melon into small pieces and squeeze them into a jug of water for maximum flavor. Basil leaves or a squeeze of lime juice go well with this delicious refreshing drink.

Pomegranate is also a great way to spice up water. To do this, tap a sliced ​​pomegranate over a jug with a spoon so that the seeds and juice fall into it. Serve with grated ginger, sliced ​​organic lime, peppermint leaves, and ice cubes. Ice cubes with berries or pomegranate seeds are particularly decorative.

With the tasty infused water recipes, you not only manage to drink more water, but also achieve health effects. Because grapefruit and mint improve the complexion, lemons and coconut water make you slim and fit and cucumbers, grapefruit, tangerines and peppermint leaves have a detoxifying effect. Ginger solves digestive problems.

Coconut water is considered a trend drink, is low in calories and rich in minerals such as potassium and sodium. The healthy thirst quencher is therefore not only popular with athletes, but also a good alternative for people who don’t like to drink water. Coconut water has an isotonic effect and quickly replenishes the body’s water storage after exercise.

Unsweetened teas are also a tasty alternative to water. Teas not only help people to consume the recommended daily amount of water, but also contain health-promoting antioxidants. This makes some teas even healthier than plain water. The most digestible varieties include herbal and fruit teas as well as white tea.

Coffee and black and green tea are also included in the daily fluid intake – but only if they are drunk without sugar. First and foremost, however, these hot drinks belong to the luxury food category. Still, adults can easily drink three to four cups of it a day.

Green tea in particular brings more benefits than helping with daily fluid intake. Studies show that green tea contains valuable secondary plant substances that have health effects. These so-called polyphenols even reduce the risk of cancer or cardiovascular diseases and have an anti-inflammatory effect.

In some cases, tea is contaminated by environmental toxins. Therefore, the following applies: the types and manufacturers change again and again. Residues of pesticides were often found in herbal teas in particular. It is best to choose tea products of pure organic quality and make sure to prepare the tea with the right water temperature according to the leaflet.

Athletes in particular can use juice spritzers instead of water. However, in order not to contain too much sugar, these must have the correct mixing ratio of 1:3. It is best to mix natural juices with sodium-rich mineral water. The body is thus supplied with important minerals that help athletes in the regeneration phase and for building muscle mass.

One should be careful with the consumption of pre-mixed fruit juice spritzers from the trade. Too often these drinks contain more juice and sugar. Flavors and additives can also be found on the list of contents. That’s why it’s best to mix the juice spritzers yourself so that you can control the ingredients and make them healthy drinks.

Even ready-made lemonades and ice teas from the trade are not on the list of healthy water substitute drinks. Because they contain a lot of calories, sugar, flavors and additives and have a low nutrient content. It is best to mix ice tea yourself, avoid sugar, honey or other sweeteners and taste it with citrus fruits.

Unfortunately, probiotic drinks such as kombucha, vitamin water or wellness drinks are not healthy alternatives to water. These drinks are not a long-term solution either, as they contain too much sugar, artificial additives and flavorings in the long run. Likewise, energy drinks are not a permanent alternative because of their stimulating effect.

However, the body can not only absorb liquid with drinks, but also with food such as soups. Some vegetables also have a high water content (cucumbers, tomatoes), as do certain fruits (melons, citrus fruits). Still, drinking water is better than relying on water-rich vegetables. As a routine, introduce a glass of water with each meal. This article was written by Natalie Cada

More news from around the world They block roads, daub works of art and disrupt events: the actions of the “last generation” are controversial. Most recently, the climate adhesives caused a stir with a threatening letter in Hamburg. Who are these people who would go to jail for their cause? The Mopo was present at a meeting. A few weeks ago, Lilibet, the youngest daughter of Meghan and Harry, was baptized in a small circle. While the father of the renegade royal, King Charles III, was not present at the celebrations, contrary to original reports, there were visitors from Harry’s closest circle.

bek/Teleschau picture galleries