“If you don’t want to be criticized, don’t stay here”

At Amici 22 Matteo Lucido, aka Wax, provoked journalists who always criticize him by writing bars to the tune of “Quelli che ben pensa”. During the evening of Saturday 29 April both the judges and Maria De Filippi felt the need to clarify. But let’s go in order.

Wax’s reaction

During the day time the kids read what journalists write about them. Wax is the one who receives the most negative criticism that he never takes well. In recent days, a journalist has defined him as a “Bullet from the suburbs which makes him the teen idol of this edition … he’s also out of tune”.

Wax takes it very badly and Maria De Filippi has to intervene: «They don’t know anything about you, Wax. I understood the reaction and that this is an important topic for you. I know that when you sing you do it because you believe in it. I know these words hurt you but try to take a different leap, try to think that when you choose to write you do it because it is a need for you».

Wax makes a different leap on the occasion of the evening of Saturday 29 April by writing bars on the passage from “Quelli che ben pensa”, in which he attacks the journalists who criticize him, at the end of the performance Cristiano Malgioglio invites him to reflect: «This it’s a hard job i take the good and also the bad. You know how many beatings I’ve taken, if I had had to listen to everyone I wouldn’t have done this job. The day the camera won’t be there anymore, maybe I’ll go ring the buzzer just to show myself. I don’t know, because one gets tired even doing this job».

Arisa defends Wax

Arisa defends his pupil: «It’s a very Italian bad habit, this thing that you always have to bury, even using offensive terms. Wax gets angry because in the way of criticizing him there is always something offensive and belittling of his person and his experience. Surely it’s steamy but sometimes it’s good to defend yourself ».

Maria De Filippi’s reaction

The heavy criticism against “ugly and bad” journalists continues, fortunately Maria De Filippi takes care of balancing these interventions: «Everything is fine but now we cannot say that all journalists are like this. If they write well or badly it’s because it’s me who chooses to stand here with this little jacket and the microphone and therefore if they write about me it’s because I’m in front of a camera, if you don’t want criticism stop coming here. Criticism doesn’t have to be constructive, criticism is also just criticism. If I want them to stop writing about me, I’ll stop doing this job and go do another one. The attempt we can make is to refute these criticisms and do our best.”

