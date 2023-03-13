A glass of water with lemon is one of the best ways to start the day in a healthy way. This drink, in fact, helps digestion, manages to stimulate our immune system and has excellent thirst-quenching effects. It is a real beneficial boost in the morning.

Why is lemon water good for you?

Living a healthy and balanced life can be very tiring for some; it requires regular sporting activity, a healthy diet that includes various products of vegetable origin, about 6-7 hours of rest a day, the intake of at least 2 liters of water daily and much more. Surely you can’t replace all this but it is possible, however, to drink a glass of water and lemon every morning to ensure a healthy start to the day with minimum effort. In fact, its preparation does not require a great deal of time and can give us a great hand in improving our health.

In fact, lemon is a rich source of vitamin C, an element with different properties that help our body in different ways. It is essential to assist our immune system, plus it also has antioxidant properties that help in the fight against free radicals; it is very important, however, that it is not heated as it would lose its beneficial properties, degrading. That’s why our advice is to take water and lemon at room temperature or cold.

The lemon peel, then, contains very useful essential oils; they are exceptional in counteracting digestive problems and in improving blood circulation. It also has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Finally, it has detoxifying and diuretic properties which make water and lemon perfect for diets as well.

Should it be useful, then, it is good to remember that this drink is an excellent astringent and can help to counteract unpleasant gum discomfort thanks to the aforementioned antiseptic properties. A glass of water and lemon a day can therefore bring you many benefits.