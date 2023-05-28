“If you earn 1,300 euros, it’s your fault”



instagram Elisa Esposito, the tiktoker known for her “cursive” lessons, was overwhelmed by criticism after saying on the social network that “if you earn, with a normal salary, around 1,300 euros a month, it’s your fault, not mine (obviously with everything respect for those who earn that money).” Responding in a video to the comment “But go to work”, the young woman added: “First of all, I was born and raised with parents who have very humble jobs. Italy is not to blame, nobody is to blame except for yourself. It is you who decide your course of study and life”.

“I’ve always been silent in the face of certain comments, but now I want to respond. And I’m also referring to those who say that social media won’t go on forever and that sooner or later my career – or whatever you want to call it – will end. Behind these comments I see a lot of malice and envy”, underlined the influencer, who also works for Onlyfans.

“I finished school, I have a diploma, and you know what? I finished it in my absolute hype period. My first appearance on TV was during exams. I got a diploma in aesthetics, if I want to in the future I can open a beauty center. I will be able to live on that. So I’m not afraid for my future “, continued Esposito.

“I built everything myself” – “Many people also wish me evil, failure. This is because it annoys you that at 19 such a young girl started earning all this money. It’s the truth, open your eyes. If I earn what I earn now, it’s only thanks to myself, I didn’t ask anyone for help. I literally built everything by myself. I went to a beauty school and several internships. I was in the shop for almost ten hours a day, they didn’t pay me. It was for a short time, but it enough to understand that I didn’t want to lead that life, I didn’t want to be exploited by anyone. Don’t think that life as an influencer is as easy as you can see, because behind every video there is a long job, we work our ass too, obviously less than those who work in factories”, he concluded. See also War Ukraine Russia. Several killed in Russian attacks. Zelensky: Moscow will answer this LIVE

