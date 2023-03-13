When you eat lying down, you always risk dying, or having very serious health problems. A search turns up a gruesome discovery that leaves everyone speechless. There are several points to analyze related to what seems trivial.

Very often the things we take for granted are the most dangerous. Not realizing that some of our gestures are risky to health and we don’t even realize it. For this we must give you some advice to try to avoid problems.

The gesture of eating is one of the most usual that always takes place from day to day, indeed several times in the same day. This is why it becomes essential to know at least the basics and understand how to handle the situations we all face every day and which could even become lethal. Eating in the right way becomes fundamental because after all, as the philosopher Feurbach said “we are what we eat”. But now let’s go and see at least the things that we must absolutely avoid doing in our daily lives.

The risks of eating lying down

If you eat lying down you risk your life and not many realize it. It is an absolutely dangerous maneuver that leaves you with no reason for peace of mind. We eat in front of the television on the sofa or even lying down on the bed and this is harmful to our health. Eating or even drinking in an upright position is dangerous and can even be lethal, there is the risk of not swallowing well with the respiratory tract which risks receiving food and leading us to suffocation. For this reason it would be advisable to always eat in an upright position to avoid problems that risk putting our lives in serious danger.



Swallowing is a very complex process that we do quickly and habitually. In fact, both muscles and nerves are involved in this process. If we eat upright instead the food quietly ends up from the esophagus to the stomach, if instead you are lying down the chances of ending up something in the lungs is really very high and could lead to a gravity that could even be fatal from different points of view. Among the other problems that are recognized in this incorrect modus operandi such as acid regurgitation especially if you already suffered from gastroesophageal reflux previously. There are several problems associated with this type of situation including heartburn, hoarseness with a strong cough and acute respiratory problems.

