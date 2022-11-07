With the advent of autumn, typical autumn fruits are beginning to be seen on the shelves of all supermarkets, one of these is the pomegranate. The latter, especially in recent years, has proved to be a real panacea for ours salute, as it contains countless beneficial properties for our body. Precisely for this reason the pomegranate fruit can be counted among the high foods nutritional value.

Do you think that by some it is also nicknamed as “food drug“Because, it manages to prevent and in some cases even to cure many ailments (obviously all this happens if it is taken with a certain constancy). The fruit has a round shape almost similar to an apple. inside it contains small juicy grains with a slightly sour taste. It is from these grains that the juice rich in antioxidants, mineral salts and vitamins (in greater quantity we have the B and the K).

These are precisely the beneficial characteristics that make it a fruit exceptional both from a curative and preventive point of view. In addition, it is also endowed with anticancer properties, due to the presence of polyphenols and tannins, which have the extraordinary task of reducing the risk of contracting cancer and consequently also counteracting the presence of free radicals. The pomegranate helps in the prevention of all types of tumorsespecially in the prevention of breast, colon and prostate cancer.

Furthermore, some international studies have even shown that the anthocyanins present within the grains of pomegranate, are capable of carrying out a protective action even on the skin, specifically protecting it from any damage caused by UV rays. What many people don’t know is that pomegranate can be very useful for beauty. Let’s see why. The substances contained in the fruit, such as i polyphenolsthe draining salts and vitamin C, have a beneficial and smoothing effect on the skin.

Since it significantly reduces blood clots, it consequently promotes circulation and therefore, the skin will be much more toned and young. So here is a completely natural way, which will allow you to slow down the cellular aging process. Like all foods, even pomegranate has contraindications, but rest assured because they are very few and minor. One should only pay attention to excessive consumption, which could lead to intoxication and cause symptoms such as dizziness, drowsiness and mild respiratory difficulties.