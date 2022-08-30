There are many types of cancer and year after year the symptoms that alert the subjects concerned increase. One in particular, if it happens at night, must cause concern.

The word cancer it is just a definition that groups different types, each of which with different characteristics from subject to subject. There are symptoms that should not be underestimated, as well as signs that do not seem to relate to this problem. Still, one in particular at night, must start worrying.

Types of cancer and symptoms

As mentioned, the types of tumors they may be different and the associated pathologies increase year after year. We cannot define all those that exist today in the world, precisely because it develops quickly and with always different characteristics.

All this is associated with particular symptoms, connected to each other, which are nothing but alarm signals to be applied to one form of disease. One in particular happens during the night and can be very noticeable.

It is well known that cancer is one dreaded degenerative disease, with confused symptoms and often not immediately understood. Doctors can evaluate the tumor as a different pathology, precisely because it is constantly evolving and – often – silent.

For this reason the prevention is imperative to keep any events under control, as well as being able to intervene immediately in case of need. All subjects are advised to pay attention to even the slightest sign, as it could be telltale (from weight loss, unexplained pain and chronic fatigue).

Cancer, the nocturnal signal that must alert

Experts speak of a night signal that should be kept under control. Between early signs of a cancer there is excessive sweating, especially during the night hours. But what is the link between them?

Sweating is a natural process for the body, even when it is not obvious. You tend to sweat all the time when you work out, temperatures are high, you are nervous – upset and angry – before the menstrual cycle or in menopause – during an illness and also in conjunction with particular medications.

Not only that, sweating is associated with cancer due to the infection that raises the body’s temperature: the latter implements a defense mechanism trying to reduce it immediately. Other tumors – as reported in Cancer research UK – they could be associated with sweating because they cause it, i.e .:

bone cancer

liver cancer

Carcinoid tumors

leukemia

mesothelioma

non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

lymphoma in Hodgkin

The consequent treatments such as the chemotherapy, lead to sweating and hot flashes. Women in particular may experience premature menopause during breast cancer treatment, while men during breast cancer treatment. prostate cancer.

Same goes for medicines and anticancer drugswhich generate the side effect of excessive sweating.

