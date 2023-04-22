If you feel like daring, Calzedonia has the rockiest leggings ever (and you can wear them every day)

Vinyl-effect leggings are the new season trend, but you have to be careful how to combine them. Here are some suggestions.

super effect glossy and vinyl: here are the new Calzedonia leggings in super colors pop and gritty. If you will wear them you will certainly not go unnoticedma how to match them not to be too much?

The new one hasn’t hit theaters yet film Barbiewith the beautiful Margot Robbie, yet it is already the fashion for vinyl leggings broke out… doesn’t it remind you of something? They really are back to the 90s and we are all ready to sing”Life in plastic, it’s fantastic“.

And indeed we must say that the new trend of these leggings super colored and with a vinyl effectwe really like it very much! Comfortable and easy to matchwith a simple piece of clothing we can build the most varied outfits.

Barbie Girl o Cat Woman? Who do you want to be inspired by? With these leggings from Calzedonia you can be sexy and seductive or glam and rock with very few precautions. Enough don’t overdo it with sequins, glitter and flatson the other hand, it’s not the 90s anymore!

We present the new Leggings by Calzedonia

The new ones Calzedonia vinyl leggings (prezzo 29,95 euro) for the spring 2023 season, they are truly the headwear must have to have in the closet. I am currently available in 4 colours: black, fuchsia, intense green and electric blue. Obviously, the first tip that we give you, is to choose the color that best suits your complexion and to be careful with pairings.

Il high-waisted skinny modelwith side zip, super shiny and brushed internally to make comfortable and not “plasticky” the contact of the fabric on the skin, are at the moment in promotion on the official website of Calzedonia. By putting 5 pairs in the cart, 1 of these will be free. If you give up because you don’t know what to combine them with, well… we are here for this! Here are some tips for be sexy without being vulgar.

Our tips for top pairings

Although they can scare At first glance, Calzedonia’s vinyl leggings are an item of clothing salva look especially for when you have to go out in the evening and you just don’t know what to wear. The first outfit that we recommend is to combine a vinyl leggings of the color you like best with a white blouse, maybe with gods embroidery or rhinestones in the collar area, so you will be on the safe side but without exaggerating.

Another really easy match to make is with Calzedonia leggings in the black colour: we see them really perfect for the eveningwith a leather bustier top and sweetheart neckline for an outfit from dark lady sexy, audace, grintoso and very rock. The only precaution you need to have are the shoes: prefer sandals with heels, ankle boots and in general everything that can slim your silhouette and be super glam.