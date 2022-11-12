Home Health If you find these spots on your nails, you need to be very careful: keep an eye on your health
Health

The nails tell us a lot about our state of health. By observing them they can notice shape and color and if there are any spots, this is what it means.

Stained Nails (Photo from AdobeStock)

We often consider the nails only from an aesthetic point of view. You think you have beautiful and manicured hands and in the manicure we take care of covering them with the most fashionable color glazes.

But it is good to check status and conditions in which they also pour because they can reveal a lot to us about our well-being and our state of health.

When they are healthy and our body also looks good on nails they have a smooth surface and a rosy color. They also appear tough and don’t break or flake easily.

However, there may be variations, changes that are due to different causes, external or internal.

For example, if you use enamels or aggressive chemical solvents or if you do manual work with particular substances, there may be a change in the state and color of the nail.

Another cause are diseases which as a manifestation also have an alteration of the normal condition of the nails and the changes are evident. Let’s discover the most common modifications.

Types of spots and meaning

First of all it can happen a transformation of the consistency of the nail for which it becomes fragile, thin, opaque and tends to crack and chip easily.

Healthy nails (photo from AdobeStock)

One of the most common causes can be vitamin deficiencyin particular the A, B6 ed Eor mineral salts such as selenium, zinc, copper, iron.

YELLOW NAILS

If the nails appear yellow it could be a due to aggressive enamels or solvents so it is good to replace them or place a protective colorless base before use.

But it can also be because of respiratory system pathologies such as bronchitis, pleurisy or chronic sinusitis.

PURPLE-BLUE NAILS

When they take on this color it can indicate a problem of the cardiovascular system. When tissues are not properly oxygenated this can be a manifestation.

NAILS WITH DARK SPOTS

Often they are due to small hemorrhages under the lamina which can be caused by trauma such as a blow, or very strong pressure.

If they do not go away within a certain time, it is better to consult a dermatologist to rule out skin cancer.

NAILS WITH WHITE SPOTS

Nail polish (photo from AdobeStock)

They originate for microtrauma of the nail matrix and may indicate the onset of skin diseases such as psoriasis o to Atopic dermatitis, especially if they are present on many or almost all nails.

