If you give up alcohol, you could live 10 years longer

A beer after work or a glass of wine on the sofa – alcohol is an integral part of everyday life for many people. In Germany, consumption of alcohol and tobacco has fallen compared to the previous year – but according to the German Center for Addiction Questions (DHS) it is still at a high level. This emerges from the recently published “Yearbook Addiction 2023”.

According to this, spending on tobacco products fell to 27.1 billion euros in 2022 – which corresponds to a drop of 7.7 percent compared to the previous year. Overall, the proportion of smokers continues to decline. According to the microcensus, around 16 percent of women and 22 percent of men were still smoking in 2021.

Even two glasses of beer is too much

According to DHS Managing Director Christina Rummel, there is “still a lot to do” when it comes to alcohol. According to the addiction report, 7.9 million Germans consume alcohol “in a way that is hazardous to their health“. This corresponds to a daily amount of twelve grams of pure alcohol for women and 24 grams for men, i.e. one to two small glasses of beer.

“Alcohol hurts with every sip,” stressed Rummel. “It’s a cytotoxin.”

Nevertheless, alcohol consumption is indispensable for many Germans. Alcohol as a supposed cultural asset is widely accepted in society, says DHS CEO Norbert Scherbaum. “Although alcohol consumption has continued to fall compared to previous years, significantly more alcohol is still drunk in Germany than the global average.”

Giving up alcohol can add years to life

There are good reasons for not drinking: “Even small amounts of alcohol can make you ill,” says alcohol researcher and yearbook author Ulrich John from the University Hospital in Greifswald. Abstaining from alcohol could bring women an extra lifetime of at least 16 years, for men it is at least 10 years.

If you don’t want to give up alcohol completely, you should at least consider regular short abstinence – especially to get used to consciously dealing with the potentially addictive substance. This makes it easy to check how difficult it is to give up.

Jarmila Mahlmeister, chief physician at the Betty Ford Clinic in Bad Brueckenau says: “For people with normal alcohol consumption applies: If you can easily do without alcohol two days a week, you are not dependent.”

But it is worth abstaining from alcohol at least once a year for a longer period of time. Sleep and performance improve after just one to two weeks of abstinence.

“If the liver is relieved by abstaining from alcohol, it immediately breaks down stored fats. The triglycerides are reduced after just a few days, while the cholesterol levels take longer. But in general, our liver recovers amazingly quickly,” explains Mahlmeister.

No cigarettes: regeneration of the body begins immediately

Even if you do not smoke cigarettes or other tobacco products, the body ensures an amazingly fast regeneration. It begins right after the last puff on the cigarette. After just 20 minutes, the heart rate and blood pressure drop to their normal values.

At the same time, blood circulation improves. This means, among other things, that the faster skin aging caused by smoking is stopped. After just one day, all organs are better supplied with oxygen again and physical performance increases. Within a month, the circulation stabilizes, the lung function improves, the skin looks rosier and healthier again.

It takes a little longer for the body to fully recover. Recovery also depends on how long and how much someone has smoked in their lifetime. One Study at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, found that heavy smokers who smoked at least one pack of cigarettes a day for more than 20 years reduced their risk of cardiovascular disease by almost 40 percent in the first five years of not smoking could. However, it took them ten, 15 and in some cases even 25 years before they again had the same, lower risk as lifelong non-smokers.

Cannabis is the most popular illegal drug

According to DHS experts, among the illegal drugs, cannabis is the most common among both young people and adults. According to current estimates, around 4.7 million adults between the ages of 18 and 64 and around 374,000 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 have used an illicit drug in the past 12 months.

In the gaming market, the report for 2021 shows an increase in sales of 14.6 percent to 53.4 billion euros. This is due in particular to an amendment to the State Treaty on Gambling made in July 2021, which legalized sports betting nationwide. According to this, sports betting grew by 409.6 percent to a turnover of 18.3 billion euros in 2021 alone.