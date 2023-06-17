If you have a lot of stress, you overstep the eating brake in your brain – and you get fat

Chronic stress overrides the eating inhibitor in the brain and makes you crave sweet and greasy foods.

Sweet and Fatty Cravings: When we’re stressed, we often develop cravings for sweets and junk foods. Researchers have now found out why this is so with the help of mice. According to them, chronic stress blocks a circuit in the brain that normally acts as an eating brake and inhibits the reward system. When this stop signal is missing, when you’re stressed, you develop an excessive need for rewarding sugary and fatty foods—and just keep eating when you’re full.

Whether through work, family conflicts or other problems: Chronic stress is part of everyday life for many people today. But in the long run, this not only causes psychological problems and can make you ill – stress also makes you fat. Because constant stress often triggers a craving for sweets, chips or junk food that is difficult to control. As a result, you also gain weight – which only increases the stress and dissatisfaction.

But where does our tendency to stress eat come from? Kenny Chi Kin Ip from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney and his colleagues have now discovered an answer in mice. For their study, they first examined how the animals’ eating behavior changes under chronic stress and which brain regions become active. The mice were given any amount of normal or high-calorie food, and as a stress factor they were placed in a cage with cold water instead of bedding for an hour every other day.

Cravings specific to fat and sweets

It turned out that the stressed mice ate significantly more of the high-fat food than their unstressed conspecifics – with corresponding consequences: “The stressed mice gained twice as much weight as unstressed mice with the same high-fat food,” reports Ip. Something similar was also shown in a second test, in which the animals were allowed to drink unlimited amounts of sweetened water instead of normal water in addition to the high-fat diet. Stress also led to increased consumption.

However, it is interesting that when the stressed mice were only fed normal, rather lean food, their appetite increased less. “This suggests that stress not only increases hunger, but specifically increases cravings for sweet, nutritious foods,” said senior author Herbert Herzog of the Garvan Institute. This behavior is also similar to stress eating in humans: We then develop a craving for junk food or sweets.

Neural stop signal fails

But why? This revealed a look into the brains of the animals. As the team found, a specific brain area in the diencephalon plays a crucial role in this, the so-called lateral habenula. It forms a narrow connection between the thalamus and the pineal gland. “The lateral habenula is usually involved in dampening the reward system and thus preventing the animal from overeating,” explains Ip.

But in the stressed mice, this brain area remained silent and the dampening signal was absent. As a result, the greed for the satisfaction of sweet and fat cravings, fueled by the reward system, persisted. “This made the mice just keep eating and stop responding to the regulatory satiety signals,” says Ip. More detailed analyzes revealed that this failure of the natural stop signal is closely related to the release of the neuropeptide Y in the brain – a messenger substance that is produced by the amygdala when stressed. If this messenger substance docks onto the lateral habenula, this inhibits its activity.

Chronic stress actually perverts a healthy response

According to the researchers, this demonstrates how chronic stress leads to the typical cravings for unhealthy food and to overeating: “The chronic stress inhibits the brain’s natural response, which normally weakens the satisfaction of eating,” explains Herzog. As a result, the desire to eat is maintained, even when we have long been full. At the same time, the reward system remains active and with it the circuits that make us crave sweets and greasy foods.

In principle, a reaction that makes sense in the case of short-term acute stress gets out of control. “In acutely stressful situations, we often need more energy, so it makes sense to provide additional energy through food,” explains Herzog. For example, when our ancestors had to flee or fight, it was beneficial to quickly replenish calorie stores with nutritious food.

In the case of chronic stress, however, this actually positive effect is reversed: “If we suffer from stress for a long period of time, this shifts the balance and the excessive appetite damages our body in the long term,” says Herzog. “Our research thus underscores the extent to which stress can compromise our healthy energy-yielding metabolism.” The researcher therefore recommends eating healthily, especially in stressful times – and better locking away sweets, crisps and the like. (Neuron, 2023; doi: 10.1016/j.neuron.2023.05.010)

Quelle: Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Von Nadja Podbregar