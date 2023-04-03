Nutella, who doesn’t like it? And if you are particularly greedy then there are some curiosities that you absolutely must know: here are what they are.

Are you sure you know everything about the much loved Nutella? There are some things that no one knows and that are essential for true lovers of the genre. Who has never tasted Nutella, used on spread bread, on slices of a cake or simply on a teaspoon. Loving it is very simple, but how well do you know Nutella? Surely one of the most loved and consumed products in the worldthe undisputed preference of those with a sweet tooth

But did you know there are many anecdotes and curiosities about the most famous spreadable cream ever? Some you definitely didn’t know about: we’ll reveal them to you! Loved, desired, and sometimes even criticized, Nutella produced by the Piedmontese company Ferrero is one of the most recognized food stars on a global level! First of all Nutella has a specific day to be celebrated. Just like a real birthday indeed there is Nutella Day, a day entirely dedicated to the hazelnut spread which has been falling since 2007 every February 5th.

All the curiosities about Nutella, the spreadable cream most loved by Italians

People share Nutella-related dishes, photos and stories on this very day. Social media is filled with videos, images and events and juicy recipes to try right away. There is, as regards the record of sandwiches filled with Nutella, a Guinness World Record. In Como, in August 2019, a 132.66 meters long sandwich with about 75 kilos of Nutella. A year earlier, in 2018, a Osaka in Japan the slot machine a tema Nutella, a machine that allowed you to combine bread, Nutella and fillings, has given many joys.

We don’t know exactly how much is produced, but we read in the Post that they would come to be around 365 thousand tons of spreadable cream alonewithout considering the products made with it.

Times of Nutella? Over United Statesa Chicago and New York, they were created two Nutella coffees with inside not only themed furnishings, but above all recipes made with the much loved cream. Loved to the point that there is a collector a Bergamo, Simone Paganoni that has collected in 13 years 4261 objects related to Nutella, as Repubblica explains. Still curious? There is a hotel in California, in the Napa Valley where the furnishings and menus are themed.

And then, speaking of recipes. Here are the seven ingredients of Nutella. As stated on the site: sugar, the much criticized palm oil, hazelnuts (13%) from Turkey, skimmed milk powder (8.7%), low-fat cocoa (7.4%) and two emulsifiers (lecithins, vanillin ). In short, not really a healthy product but one that is nevertheless consumed all over the world and with success. In the ranking of Forbes Indeed Giovanni Ferrero is one of the richest Italians in the world, reached 39th place in 2019. He is the richest man in Italy and 4th in the world in the ranking dedicated to food and beverages.