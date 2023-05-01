If you have an old phone token you’re rich: that’s what they’re worth | You change your life

If while tidying up the attic you happen to find an old telephone token, there is no need to throw it away. You may have found a treasure.

The older ones among us may remember the time when, in the absence of cell phones, we had to use payphones to call from the street. These tokens are now out of production and can be very interesting for some collectors.

Il world of collecting for many it is something bizarre and mysterious. A world of people willing to give insane sums of money for objects that on the surface may seem of a much lower value. Let us think, for example, of the elderly telephone tokens. These are now disused objects just like the coin-operated telephone booths that are still occasionally seen on the street, evidence of another era of telephony and nothing else. If the tokens already cost very little when they were in use, today they have no practical use and can only be purchased for collection purposes, but some of these, precisely because they are very rare, can reach unimaginable numbers.

Minted for the first time in Milan in 1927, telephone tokens have maintained their function for about 80 years of Italian history. Mixed with commonly used coins, they have been an important step for Italian telecommunications for nearly a century. In practice, these are bronze and nickel silver discs produced by the STIPEL companyhis name was struck on each piece on the obverse side above the cornet symbol and the year of minting, stamped at the bottom of the token.

The change of telephone tokens over the years and their value

Phone tokens have changed a lot over time. From early 1927 to the most recent beginning of 2000 there have been various design changes. We soon moved on to having tokens bearing the inscription TELEPHONE TOKEN on the obverse, above the code a four digits that mark the month and year of minting (to give an example, 7711 means that the token was minted in November 1977), while on the reverse it no longer has the handset, but a rotary telephone.

From these details it is possible to recognize what type of token we have and understand how much it could be sought after by collectors. More a token is rare, perhaps from a vintage or a batch for which few pieces were made, the more it has value today. Some coinage codes, for example 6504, 7412, 7304, 7704 and 7110 can have a value included between 50 and 90 euros per piece.

The details that make the token more expensive

It is not only the year of production, and therefore the rarity of the token, that defines its value. One of the particularities that are checked by collectors when purchasing a piece is the state of conservation of the piece itself. A token impeccably preserved it will have more value than one used thousands of times and therefore with marks and dents.

Another element to consider is the case of tokens with coinage errors. As happens with coins, even with telephone tokens there may be pieces that have escaped the company’s controls and which may have retained errors on the token which makes them unique.