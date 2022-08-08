Using a medical term, the amount of glucose (sugar) in the blood as we know is called blood sugar and is normally the first test that is required when diabetes is suspected.

Glucose is known as the main source of energy for the largest part of the body’s cells. Including those of the brain which, among other things, are among the few that cannot do without them, not being able to use different energy sources. Let’s now look at five foods that raise glycemic peaks.

If you have blood sugar, don’t eat these foods in the summer – it’s important

Let’s start with the jam. Jam (with sugar) has a glycemic index of 65. It can therefore be considered a food with a high glycemic index. The glycemic index of a food does not depend only on its peculiarities or its carbohydrates.

The speed with which the sugars are assimilated and therefore with which the glucose rises in the blood, also derives from the presence of proteins, fats, fibers and water of the complete meal, and therefore of the foods that are eaten together. Fat and protein, fiber and too much or too little water can decrease digestion, helping to reduce the glycemic index of the meal.

Let’s now pass to the cheeses. The most not recommended are the so-called fatty cheeses or very fatty cheeses, that is all those dairy products that contain a percentage of fat on the dry matter which amounts to at least 48%. Processed and high-fat meats should also be avoided. High-fat meats contain 8g of fat and 100 calories per serving.

Meats to avoid especially include: pork products, such as pork ribs, ground pork and sausages, lamb meatballs, ground lamb base, processed meats, such as sausages, salami, frankfurters, hot dogs, meat canned, fatty sausages. Let’s move on to frying. There are several varieties but none of them help us lower blood sugar.

In fact, frying generates high levels of dietary advanced glycation products (AGEs), which have been correlated with insulin resistance, the deterioration of pancreatic beta cells and diabetes, as they promote oxidative stress and inflammation.

Finally, avoid fruits with a high presence of sugars such as watermelon.