High blood sugar is a disease whose medical term hyperglycemia is used to identify the presence of elevated blood sugar levels compared to normal values. Normal blood glucose values ​​(blood glucose) are contained between 70 and 100 milligrams / deciliter (mg / dl) after 8 hours of fasting. Diabetes is diagnosed when fasting blood glucose levels are higher than 126 mg / dL at least twice. In people with fasting blood glucose between 101 and 125 mg / dl we speak of “prediabetes”.

Hyperglycemia can occasionally also be present in non-diabetic people who have had a stroke or heart attack. In people with diabetes, hyperglycemia must be carefully treated with the goal of keeping blood glucose levels as close to normal as possible. It is essential to be able to detect hyperglycemia, as if left untreated, it can cause serious health problems.

If you have blood sugar, eat these foods in the summer: talk to your doctor

Nutrition becomes a fundamental factor in keeping blood sugar levels at bay. During digestion, sugars (simple carbohydrates) and starches (complex carbohydrates) break down into blood glucose for absorption. It is important to consume on healthy carbohydrates, such as: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, such as beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas and finally low-fat dairy products, such as milk and yogurt. Avoid less healthy carbohydrates, such as baked desserts or sugary drinks.

Regular consumption of vegetables is highly recommended, tomatoes and artichokes are very useful, but also the so-called health tubers and different types of fruit. Whole grains should be preferred, delimiting bread and pasta made from white flour and animal fats. A place of honor continues to preserve extra virgin olive oil, the excellent condiment for any meal made by diabetic people but generally recommended to everyone.

This product is able to keep blood sugar at bay, since flavoring a meal with a high glycemic content with this type of oil helps to lower the blood sugar level. Also confirmed, by a study carried out on patients with type 2 diabetes, the properties of oily fish against the arteries.

The benefits would usually be attributed to Omega 3 fatty acids which, as we already know, are however also contained in some foods of plant origin. So here’s what to eat to keep blood sugar levels at bay.