High blood sugar is a pre-diabetes condition that can lead to health imbalances. Like diabetes, it is cured at the table. Blood sugar in the summer is an extra problem, here’s what you can eat and what you absolutely must avoid.

A bad lifestyle, stress and other diseases certainly do not help to lower blood sugar, there are specific foods you can eat, especially in summer to improve the solution.

Fruits like persimmons, figs, bananas, grapes, dried fruit, candied fruit and canned fruit they are the ones that are generally not recommended for people suffering from diabetes; fruit yoghurt and industrial juices should also be avoided. These contain a lot more sugar and only raise your blood sugar.

Symptoms of blood sugar in the summer

need to drink frequently: when you have a glycemic peak you have a dry throat and need to drink

blurred vision: As diabetes destroys eye health, hyperglycemia also damages vision

Feeling tired: hotter blood sugar does not get along at all, so you may feel more tired especially after meals.

needing to urinate more frequently than usual, particularly at night (polyuria)

unexplained weight loss.

headache

nausea and vomit

Try eating these anti-high blood sugar foods:

low glycemic index, such as unsweetened fruit, whole legumes, whole grains enriched with soluble fiber

few calories: vegetables such as lettuce, fennel, zucchini, radicchio

sources of Omega 3 (herring, sardines, mackerel, soybean oil, flaxseed)

fruits such as kiwis, cherries and medlars

proteins (cottage cheese, cod, chicken breast, lean ricotta, eggs).

Take Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E

fats such as olive oil are recommended in moderate doses. They keep any blood sugar spikes in check.

Red wine every now and then

At the table, it is good then to limit or avoid: