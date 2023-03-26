Not all foods are the same and we know this well: aSome foods help our body stay young and fit while others contain high amounts of sugar or fat. These foods i’m from avoid given that they can contribute to the development of many pathologies, which are linked to weight gain, cholesterol and high blood pressure.

We must not think that nutrition is, for a diabeticboring and without any taste because it is not like that at all, indeed there are many alternatives for a healthy and balanced diet. So here we reveal a little secret: often it is the way in which foods are cooked and seasoned that makes the difference.

Follow a correct diet it’s really a good habit for everyone, but it’s even more necessary for all those people who are suffering from diabetes; a healthy diet helps prevent many of the complications due to the disease .