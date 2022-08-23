The best fish you can eat when you suffer from diabetes and related diseases is the so-called oily fish. In fact, when you suffer from diabetes, your body is unable to use sugars correctly. As a result, excess sugars are stored in the body and lead to high blood sugar levels. Eating fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help stabilize blood sugar and reduce insulin resistance by lowering triglyceride levels.

Omega-3s can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition to improving health, fish is also an excellent source of protein and vitamin D. When you have diabetes, it is important to choose the right types of fish so that they do not negatively affect blood sugar levels.

Eat more omega-3 fish

When suffering from diabetes, it is important to choose the right types of fish so that they do not negatively affect blood sugar levels. Salmon is one of the best sources of omega-3s and is a great choice for people with diabetes. Salmon can help reduce insulin resistance and increase leptin sensitivity, promoting weight loss.

Additionally, salmon is a good source of protein and vitamin D, which can help prevent bone loss. Mackerel is another great choice for people with diabetes. It is high in omega-3 and protein, but low in calories and fat. Sardines are another good choice for those with diabetes because they are rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium and vitamin B1. Other types of fish that are good sources of omega-3s are herring, anchovies and trout.

In the consumption of fish we must be careful not to take too much mercury. Mercury is a toxic substance that can be harmful to health. High-mercury fish are shark, king mackerel, tilefish, swordfish, and unboxed tuna. Other types of fish that contain a moderate amount of mercury are sea bass, freshwater trout, salmon and cod. Fish that contain a low amount of mercury are cod, crab, halibut, haddock, oysters, scallops, prawns, salmon (canned or fresh), sardines, shad and snapper. Therefore, we eat fish no more than 2/3 times a week, alternating the consumption of meat, legumes and cereals.

The best fish

Shrimps are a very low calorie and fat variety of shrimp and are a good source of protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D and selenium. Salmon is a variety of fish that can help protect against diabetes and heart disease. Harmful bacteria can contaminate raw salmon, so it’s important to buy fresh salmon and cook it properly. Tuna is a type of fish that is high in mercury and should be consumed in moderation by people with diabetes.