If you have often dreamed or dream of losing your teeth, be careful: the meaning may be different from what you think.

Everyone happens to do distressing dreams and often nightmares are the result of our fears and insecurities. When we go through a period of particular anxiety or stress we often have nightmares and the same happens when we are about to face a very important change. It could be a new job, an important exam at the University, the decision to leave that person with whom we shared the last years of our lives and more.

In general then, dreams are one dream representation of our feelings and what we are experiencing, it is the way in which our brain processes the information and shows us everything that we try to govern and cancel during the day. To interpret them we need to analyze the period and the situations we are going through and doing it with the help of a therapist certainly helps us to better understand what meaning this or that dream has.

However, there are also some recurring symbolic elements. Surely it will have happened more than once to dream of lose teeth. Teeth are usually associated with vitality and health, so dreaming of losing them indicates a concern about our physical or mental health. Let’s see below, in detail, what interpretations should be given to these dreams.

What does dreaming of losing teeth indicate? The interpretations are many and vary according to the context

In the past it was believed that dreaming of losing one or more teeth was to indicate that soon someone around us would die. In reality this interpretation is no longer considered valid, since it would be a question of accepting having had a sort of premonition. In fact, we know that dreams are not messages from another dimension, but an expression of what we have inside.

In general, dreaming of losing teeth indicates a state of great uncertainty or concern. This is because the teeth are given meaning of vitality and health. In fact, dreaming of wisdom teeth indicates that you finally feel mature to face the challenges we face. Dreaming instead of the molar is interpreted as a personal block, the inability to let go on an emotional level.

Dream instead i teeth shaking it indicates that there is something that worries us, that scares us and on which it is better to think carefully. But it could also be due to a physical input: maybe it’s cold at night and we are not covered properly, so we dream of trembling teeth because we feel the need to cover ourselves better.

Dreaming of losing a tooth can have multiple interpretations. Maybe it just means that you have to make room for something new. It can also mean that we feel less secure, maybe we are living in a context in which we are afraid to express our personality and our ideas.

In fact, it must be remembered that teeth represent a business card in society, what we show to others most frequently when we talk or interact. Indeed dream of losing them all it indicates the fear of a loss of power or of the loss of charm, of the ability to seduce others.

