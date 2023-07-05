If you have high blood pressure use these methods, it goes down immediately but you have to get it checked to feel good

High blood pressure can be a real problem, medications help a lot but food and lifestyle can make a difference

As many surely already know, high blood pressure is a common problem; there are many who use drugs to keep it under control, but it is also important to consume the right foods and lead a suitable lifestyle: here’s what you need to know about the subject.

If you have high blood pressure you could try these tips

Anyone with high blood pressure should necessarily contact their doctor or a specialist in the field. These two figures are the ones indicated to counteract the problem and allow the patient to live as healthy a life as possible.

Clearly, drugs help but they should be “helped” by other factors that are determined by the lifestyle and foods that are consumed daily.

As far as nutrition is concerned, usually, the first thing that is recommended to the person suffering from high blood pressure is that of decrease your daily salt intake. In addition, fruit and vegetables should be added to your diet, which would help keep your blood pressure under control.

Also, it might be useful prefer whole foods and legumes. These have a low glycemic index and would help keep blood pressure under control.

High blood pressure: here’s how to try to keep it under control

So to keep high blood pressure under control, in addition to the drugs prescribed by specialist doctors, there are some habits to consider and keep in mind to help yourself and counteract high blood pressure.

Another thing to always keep in mind is body weight. Maintaining a normal weight can also help fight hypertension. Consequently, if you have a few extra pounds it could be useful to contact a nutritionist, explain your situation and find a solution together.

Among these is that of follow a correct and healthy diet and improve your habits. Even physical activity can be recommended to counter hypertension and among the possibilities there is a simple walk, a run and even a good swim.

Also, according to your preferences, it could be very useful too enter light aerobics one hundred and fifty to seventy-five minutes each week.

In addition, even a particularly stressful life could worsen hypertension. Hence it is very important try some techniques like meditation that allow you to relax and feel better.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.

