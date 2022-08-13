If you have high cholesterol there are some foods that you absolutely must avoid all year round but especially in summer. This is because high cholesterol is harder to manage in the coolest and most carefree season of the year. The reason is due to our lifestyle that becomes lighter and less controlled following holidays and invitations to dinner.

High cholesterol is a condition in which the level of LDL or “bad” cholesterol in the blood is elevated. To maintain healthy cholesterol levels, it is imperative to pay attention to what you eat in the summer. Foods with saturated fat, sugar, salt, and artificial additives increase the risk of developing high blood pressure and high blood sugar, as well as increase the level of triglycerides in the body.

Do you have high cholesterol? Avoid these foods

The most dangerous foods in the summer are those that contain a high contribution of sugars, salt and other refined elements. Among these, there is the greatest risk of consuming packaged ice creams, fizzy drinks and syrups, bread products and rice. The recipes correspond to the typical dishes that characterize the summer season.

Ice cream is great after dinner but it contains a high percentage of sugars. The same impact have the sodas and syrups that are so appetizing in the summer to quench the demand for liquids. When we go out on an excursion or for a trip out of town we tend to bring sandwiches and cold rice with us. They fill our stomach and satisfy the palate. However! The nutritional elements within them are to be limited.

Possible summer substitutes

Oats are a rich source of soluble fiber and can help reduce cholesterol by up to 10%. It is also an excellent source of antioxidants, which can help reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Beans are another good source of soluble fiber, and copper, a mineral that supports a healthy immune system, promotes skin and hair health, and is critical for the production of collagen, which is important for bone and joint health. We can mix oats with some honey and cinnamon instead of ice cream. Beans seasoned with oil and spices can replace cold rice.

Fruits and vegetables are rich in fiber, antioxidants and vitamins. Fiber helps keep cholesterol levels in check. They also lower blood sugar and improve heart health. One of the best ways to control high cholesterol is to eat about 2/3 servings of fruit and vegetables a day. We can make smoothies and extracts instead of fizzy drinks and syrups.

Whole grains are rich in fiber, B vitamins, and minerals such as iron and magnesium. Eating whole grains can help lower cholesterol and control blood sugar levels, which is important for people with diabetes. Barley is an excellent source of fiber and B vitamins, magnesium and iron. They can replace refined bread products and cold rice.