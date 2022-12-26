As we know, those suffering from high cholesterol unfortunately cannot afford to follow a diet or lifestyle to their liking, this is because the body of these subjects is forced to especially avoid taking certain types of foods. Let’s see specifically what it is and what they say medici nutritionists as experts in the sector. First, we must state that the cholesterol high is defined by doctors as one of the most frequent and widespread pathologies in Italy.

This particular condition can also be called hypercholesterolemia. As already mentioned, it affects many individuals, who however, as often happens for others pathologiesare not united by generic factors such as for example the same age of the individuals, or the same sex, but by a much more predictable factor, I am referring to the type of supply. The main risk of hypercholesterolemia, if we are to be precise, concerns in particular the significant increases, exponential to say the least, in the level of cholesterol circulating in our blood vessels.

Having said that, the only way to be able to keep these cholesterol levels under control (sometimes even exponential), doctors nutritionists advise the aforementioned subjects who unfortunately suffer from high cholesterol, to follow a particular diet, even if they don’t feel like it, consisting mainly of specific specific foods. Cholesterol is nothing more than an organic compound belonging precisely to the family of lipids steroids.

Its importance within our body is given by the fact that it performs many types of different tasks, some of them are even fundamental for its correct functioning. I’m mainly referring to it being one of the most essential components of cell membranes. These are because it manages to optimally regulate its fluidity and permeability. Furthermore, we must also point out that it is the precursor of an important vitamin, namely vitamin D, but also of bile salts and some hormones called steroidsboth male and female, I am referring for example to testosterone.

Therefore, all subjects suffering from high cholesterol, unfortunately, must necessarily follow a certain diet regimen. Nutritionist doctors, in this regard, advise all the individuals in question, who have to deal with this pathology, to avoid or even better if it does not require a great effort, to totally and clearly eliminate all those foods, which contain mainly fats animals, I am referring for example to the burro, with lard, lard and cream. Let’s not forget to avoid oils as well saturated vegetables.