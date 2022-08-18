High cholesterol does not go on vacation even in summer so we must always pay attention to what we consume every day. Pathology is a risk factor for heart disease that can cause serious damage and even lead to death. However, it is easily treatable. A healthy diet with the right fat balance can have a positive effect on cholesterol levels.

Foods high in cholesterol are those rich in saturated fats, which when consumed in excess increase total blood cholesterol. You don’t need to completely avoid these foods, but just make sure you balance them with plenty of other nutritious foods, such as high-fiber fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and protein-rich lean meats and fish.

The 5 foods to eat during the week that fight high cholesterol

Beef is high in cholesterol, but also in nutrients, minerals and proteins, so it should be a regular part of our diet. It also has a low glycemic index, which means it doesn’t raise blood sugar levels that much. If you have high cholesterol, it is best to consume lean beef, such as sirloin or steak, lean ground beef or very lean roast beef. But we can also choose the variant in sausage format such as bresaola.

Eggs are high in cholesterol but are a good source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. They are also an excellent source of choline, a nutrient that is useful for the liver and nervous system. Choline is also important for pregnant women, as it is necessary for the development of the fetus. Those suffering from high cholesterol should consume one egg a day, preferably organic.

Walnuts are high in healthy fat, protein, and fiber, making them a great addition to any diet. Almonds are particularly suitable for those suffering from high cholesterol, as they contain potassium, magnesium and fiber. They are also low in saturated fat. Walnuts, hazelnuts, and peanuts are also healthy choices for lowering cholesterol. Avoid peanuts if you have a peanut allergy.

Some seafood, such as salmon, tuna, trout, and herring, are high in cholesterol but are also a good source of protein, healthy fats, and minerals. A similar amount of cholesterol-lowering nutrients can also be obtained by eating other types of fish and seafood, such as mussels, oysters, and scallops. They are also a good source of dietary fiber.

Beans and legumes are a good source of protein and fiber and are low in fat. Beans are high in soluble and insoluble fiber, which are good for the heart. These foods should always be accompanied by a portion of vegetables and a portion of fruit as a snack in the morning or mid-afternoon. We always choose seasonal variations to make sure we are getting the right essential nutritional contributions. In this way, our diet will be balanced and we will keep high cholesterol under control.