The term “cholesterol” is one of the most common medical words in recent years, which over time has acquired a truly negative meaning, given that high cholesterol is now an all too widespread problem. According to data provided by a Cardiovascular Epidemiological Observatory, about 35% of Italians suffer from high cholesterol levels.

In the meantime, it is time to make the difference between good cholesterol and cholesterol bad in order to adapt our diet and integrate a food to correct any mistakes. Let’s say that, in general, the cholesterol it belongs to the lipid family and is an extremely important fatty substance for our body, being a component of the cell membrane.

It is also present in the blood and in the tissues and is really essential for the construction of our cells; our bodyalone, is able to produce about80% of the necessary cholesterol, while the remainder is integrated through the diet. Any cell is capable of synthesizing the cholesterolbut its main production center is the liveran organ that processes cholesterol from the intestine.

In fact, the fats introduced with food pass first from the intestine and then to the liver, which distributes them through molecular structures, the lipoproteins, to the rest of the body to populate the energy reserves. However, it can however happen that the levels of cholesterol circulating in the blood become too much tallcausing a deposit of fat in the blood vessels (atherosclerosis), a condition which entails the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart attacks.

From here the distinction between the good cholesterol (HDL) in which the high-density lipoproteins carry the excess from the vessel walls to the liver, helping the body to purify and bad cholesterol (LDL) in which low-density lipoproteins carry excess cholesterol from the liver to the arteries, releasing it into the vessels. Going to the center of the article, we will now show you which foods are best eliminated with this condition:

Red meats, sausages and offal as it contains saturated fats that increase the level of lipids in the blood;

as it contains saturated fats that increase the level of lipids in the blood; Aged cheeses and dairy products;

Fried foods;