A disease we often hear about is hypercholesterolemia. The latter is a phenomenon that affects many individuals, at any age. Specifically, it is a pathology that can even cause exponential increases in the level of cholesterol in the blood, which to be considered optimal, must not exceed 200 mg / dl. Unfortunately due to harmful lifestyles, which include: feedings unhealthy, smoking, alcohol and other negative factors that are now spreading rapidly in today’s society.

This particular pathological condition, has seen a sudden increase over the past 10 years, in both male and female surveys. To be more precise, the data available to us prove that between 1998 and 2002 hypercholesterolemia affected just 24% of the population. population, now, however, we have reached 38%. Some of us, unfortunately, tend to underestimate the problem because perhaps at first they did not encounter symptoms of any kind, or yes, but sporadically it is of a slight entity.

Checking that cholesterol levels are optimal is up to the diet. Precisely for this reason the specialists we must turn to are the nutritionists, who will thoroughly study each individual case, until they find the right diet for each of us. In these tailor-made diets, we will certainly find: foods of vegetable origin and low in fat, but be careful, since it is not enough to follow the diet literally, it should not be forgotten that all this must be associated with a correct lifestyle and regular physical activity.

There are three products that absolutely must not be missing in a healthy and balanced diet, that is vegetables, cereals and legumes, which, precisely because of their abilities, are also defined as “friends of the heart”. All three are considered essential, but in particular it is important to eat legumes at least 2 times a week, because it is the latter that help most to maintain adequate levels of cholesterol in the blood, thanks to the presence of fibers and plant sterols in them.

The foods to avoid or even better to eliminate, are mainly animal fats such as butter, lard, lard, cream, etc; saturated vegetable oils, such as palm and rapeseed; offal, including the liver, the brain, the kidneys; sausages in general, as they contain a high content of saturated fats. Indeed, know that preserved meats in general should be consumed as little as possible, because not only can they cause cardiovascular problems, but also as regards the prevention of tumors. As a rule of thumb, no more than 50 grams per week should be exceeded.