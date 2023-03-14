L’hypercholesterolemia corresponds to the medical and “correct” term of the pathology often simply called high cholesterol, even if the latter is not precise and can configure different forms of problems, often linked to different foods.

If you have high cholesterol, you absolutely must not eat these foods: the list

It is a true and proper form of disease, corresponding to particular themes and conditions concerning the human body, even if the word cholesterol should not be interpreted in exclusively negative conditions. Cholesterol is in fact a form of lipid which under normal conditions is indispensable for various functions of the organism, for example it is necessary for the nutritional aspect of cells and for the creation of bile.

In excessive quantities, a healthy organism manages to get rid of the “bad” cholesterol through the liver, i.e. the waxy substance that tends to accumulate within the walls of the arteries over time.

Those who suffer from high cholesterol due to a series of conditions only partially linked to food find themselves in the state of not being able to naturally eliminate excess cholesterol, as mentioned, it is a condition that can be influenced by various factors, from possible genetic connotations to those related to lifestyle.

Medicine shows that food “only” influences 20-25% of the effective cholesterol intake, which is “generated” by the body itself. However, food remains of great importance for the limitation of this fat which can seriously compromise the state of health by obstructing blood circulation.

Anyone suffering from this pathology should in particular avoid or minimize foods that tend not to be “welcome” by the body and which can generate a gradual increase in the value that is measured through a blood test.

They are to be avoided: