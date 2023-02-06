Anyone suffering from high cholesterol knows they have to eliminate some foods from their diet, especially cheese. What you may not know is that there is one particular cheese that not only does you no harm, but helps you lower your high cholesterol. Find out what it is!

The perfect cheese for cholesterol

There is a totally vegetable cheese, it comes from soy milk proteins and natural rennet. The result is tofu, a food well known by vegans and vegetarians from all over the world, but viewed with suspicion by omnivores. Yet, just taste it to realize how similar it is to other existing cheeses, one above all the Greek feta. The only difference is that tofu has a much milder flavor which is an advantage as it can become anything! There are those who eat it in slices in salads, those who prefer to flavor it with spices and those who still cook it in a pan with oil and salt. Whichever variant you prepare it, the result is guaranteed!

Why is tofu so useful?

Not only does tofu have no cholesterol value but it helps prevent it. It is in fact a valid aid against hypercholesterolemia, which is why subjects suffering from this condition would do well to implement it in their diet. In addition to the very few calories it contains, tofu has a high rate of good fats, so called because they replace the bad cholesterol in the blood. Then there are vitamins, mineral salts and a whole series of substances that are important for the perfect functioning of the organism.

Origins of tofu

Tofu comes from China and was consumed as early as the 2nd century AD It is very simple to obtain: you need soybeans left to soak for 24 hours, ground and incorporated with water. It is then left to curdle, pressed and rinsed so as to eliminate as much water as possible and leave a solid loaf which is cut into slices. However, there are different consistencies on the market: from the usual one to the soft one that resembles pudding. The difference is made by the manufacturer who decides how much water to leave inside. Then there is a third version: dry tofu, which has a very low concentration of water and is very compact. It is therefore up to you to taste the various products and find the most interesting one for your tastes, it being understood that you can flavor it to your liking so as to obtain the perfect result for your diet.

