If you have intestinal regularity problems there is a summer fruit that can help you (especially for breakfast)

Constipation – Street Food News

There is a perfect food for those with intestinal regularity problems, it is a fruit and if you eat it for breakfast it works wonders. Let’s see what it is.

Lots of people suffer from constipation and constipation, a very common problem that depends on various factors, some controllable, others not. It often happens that you are unable to go to the bathroom because of the food you eat but other times more complex causes take over.

It’s about a difficulty in expelling feces, it can be annoying and prolong over time, even becoming dangerous. The consequences are swelling, heaviness and pain in the abdomen, it is in all respects a disorder that should not be underestimated.

Often drugs or supplements, laxatives and other less natural remedies are used. However, there are foods that can help those suffering from constipation, solving the problem effectively and without the help of purgatives.

Exists a miraculous fruit against constipation and intestinal regularity problems. Let’s see what it is.

The fruit that helps against constipation

There are several foods that help fight constipation and constipation, from prunes to stewed apples but in first place is the kiwi. This is considered a sacred fruit by those suffering from this intestinal disorder.

It is one of the best natural laxative foodsis in fact characterized by many fibers and helps the body to expel all impurities. Fiber is very important: it cleanses the entire gastrointestinal tract.

Kiwi – Street Food News

The kiwi as an infallible remedy

he kiwi it is considered the infallible remedy against constipation, its laxative function is perfect if it is consumed at breakfast. After a few days of regular consumption of the fruit in the morning, the intestine begins to work and the intestinal disorder ends. If you don’t like the taste of the fruit very much, it is recommended to try it with brown sugar or honey.

However, remember not to combine kiwi with cow’s milk, because just like orange juice, it slows down digestion. If you want a complete breakfast based on the fruit in question, an excellent choice is to make a smoothie with yogurt and drink it immediately so as not to lose vitamins (vitamin C is essential), preserving all the nutrients.

The fiber in the fruit is edible and can also be added to your smoothie. increases the laxative effect like the peel if you have the option of using organic kiwis.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

