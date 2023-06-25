If you have Postepay you are in danger, watch out for this SMS: they will empty your account

All those who have a PostePay are officially in danger. You have to pay close attention to this message that empties your account.

Those who are PostePay customers know well that the dangers on the net are truly manifold. Now a new message is circulating that threatens to make all the savings from your account disappear. So let’s go and see what’s true and what text you must absolutely avoid.

PostePay is Poste Italiane’s prepaid card used by millions of citizens of the peninsula. This is a valid alternative to credit cards and bank accounts. In fact, thanks to this service you will be able to access all the services that are provided with a normal credit card and among these operations we find the sending and receiving of sums of money. But often indeed the Poste Italiane service is the protagonist of phishing scams of some cyber-criminals, who exploit the name of the authoritative Italian institution.

These scams therefore see PostePay owners as victims and are so well structured that they manage to deceive many users. The most dangerous involves sending a scam SMS which arrives on the official Poste chat, we are talking about the same one used to send the OTP code required to confirm a possible transaction. This is precisely the reason why it is very difficult to recognize the scam. So let’s see all the details regarding the latest bug that appeared on the net.

Postepay, pay attention to this message: it’s a scam

The SMS that is sent then arrives on the official Poste channel and it does not present any grammatical errors, nor details that could make the user suspicious. Furthermore, it may also happen that the message is followed by a call made by a fake operator to reiterate what is contained in the message.

The scam obviously has the sole objective of unduly stealing your sensitive dataFor example user codes and passwords to have free access to bank accounts. In case you have been scammed, there are several steps you can take to prevent criminals from draining your account completely.

The first thing to do, of course, is to call your bank’s toll-free numberinform her of what has happened and ask to block all future payments. Subsequently, you can make a complaint and ask the bank to ask for the return of the lost money. By acting in the right time it will therefore also be possible to recover the lost sum.

