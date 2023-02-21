He almost never separates us from his smartphone. We take it with us everywhere even to the bathroom. A habit that is perhaps best avoided. We explain the reasons

Smartphone obsessiona fitting definition for those who use their mobile phone everywhere and at various times of the day, even when these electronic devices, a symbol of modernity, should be stored elsewhere.

A survey conducted by Counterpoint Research, reported by Il Sole24Ore, highlighted that, on a global scale, more than one in four people (about 26%) use their smartphone for an average of 7 hours a day. Similar percentages are found for use ranging from 3 to 5 hours or from one hour to 3. Only 4% use it for less than an hour a day, a further indication of how few now manage to detach themselves from that what can be considered an indispensable company

The use of the smartphone takes the form of various activitiesto. Browsing the web and playing games are the predominant ones and are accompanied by the use of messaging apps, consultation of emails or other actions such as updating the device.

The use of the smartphone in the bathroom, why avoid it

We never separate ourselves from our smartphone to the point that it is now the habit of many also take it to the bathroom when we go to the toilet for our physiological needs. The latter is a practice that must be limited, as it can lead to “collateral” effects of no small importance, which can condition or compromise the very action we are about to perform in the bathroom.

For example, the use of the mobile phone during defecation it can prolong the time we spend in the toilet quite a bit. Distract yourself between apps and games e then sitting on the toilet for a juncture of time that becomes longer than really necessary can interfere with the ability of our body to empty itself completelydue to the excessive contraction of the muscles of the anus and intestines which are thus conditioned in their functions.

Inevitably, even in the bathroom, we will use our smartphones to consult social media boards, thus exposing ourselves to the risk of exposing ourselves to negative news and sensitive content capable of anxiety, stress and worrythe latter conditions that can influence regular defecation.

Bathroom and toilet which can also be unhealthy places with the risk of exposing our smartphone to bacterial contamination and dirt, also transportable in other environments and surfaces.

Better other habits

The problems listed above confirm how to take the smartphone to the bathroom and continue to use it continuously is an unhealthy habit with potential negative effects on our physical and mental well-being.

It is important in a necessary and daily action for our body, to limit as much as possible distractions and other actions that can condition the regular functioning of the intestine and of the other organs responsible for defecation.

So it’s better to devote yourself to a reading, to scrutinize what’s beyond the window or to a quiet reflection, pushing away bad thoughts. And the smartphone? We always have time to take it back to use it again even more than before.

