If you have these disorders, your cholesterol is very high, check yourself

If you have these disorders, your cholesterol is very high, check yourself

High cholesterol can be identified simply by paying attention to some disorders: let’s find out which ones they are.

Cholesterol is a substance that is naturally present in our body. In principle, it is an extremely beneficial substance for health as it presides over the synthesis processes of vitamin D as well as some hormones. In addition to this it may be useful to know that it is one of the constituents of cell membranes.

In a nutshell, it is an element that is essential for the body and without which it could not function properly. It must be said, however, that when present in excessive quantities it can cause serious damage to health. In this regard, it is important not to overlook some disturbances that could be the signal that its value is very high.

Very high cholesterol, disorders not to be underestimated

There are particularly important symptoms that can act as real signals that the body sends. Where cholesterol levels are very high, in fact, our body could send signals that cannot be underestimated.

As already mentioned, cholesterol is a substance that promotes the production of vitamin D and male and female steroid hormones, including testosterone and progesterone. It must be said, however, that there are two types: good and bad. The former helps protect against heart disease, while the latter leads to an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease. If present in large quantities, in fact, narrowing and hardening of the arteries can occur with all the consequences of the case.

What are good cholesterol levels?

Specifically, cholesterol levels between 150 and 200 mg/dl are considered normal. Above the aforementioned values ​​it is necessary to monitor the situation and, if necessary, start a therapy that can bring them back within the right parameters. In this regard, however, it may be useful to know that there are signals sent by the body that can be the indicator of high levels of cholesterol in the blood. In this case, in fact, there is an obstruction in the blood vessels which does not allow an easy passage of the blood: the result is that the limbs appear more swollen.

Both the lower and upper ones might appear full and heavy as well. In the presence of worst cases, it could also be difficult to move them and clearly this affects the simplest daily activities. However, it can be helpful to know that simple blood tests can be done to measure cholesterol levels. Where they should be high, it is important to immediately contact your family doctor who will implement all the necessary interventions.

