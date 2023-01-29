Hypercholesterolemia it occurs when the total cholesterol in our body is too high, and is one of the main risk factors that lead to the development of heart disease. Although very widespread, hypercholesterolemia is, however, a condition that can manifest itself asymptomatically for years, and does not involve real signs of its presence. Patients, therefore, do not realize they have high cholesterol if they do not undergo some analyses some blood. An exception is homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, i.e. an alteration of lipid metabolism of genetic origin.

This pathology raises the levels of cholesterol in the blood so much that it causes, from childhood, the presence of cholesterol deposits on the skin skin, in the tendons and around the cornea of ​​the eye (corneal arch), as well as the formation of fatty plaques in the arteries. Homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia is a rare disease. High cholesterol usually does not manifest itself at first with real symptoms but, in an advanced stage and without the appropriate controls, when the high cholesterol is not managed adequately, it can lead to the appearance of some clinical signs that should not be underestimated.

The main ones are: numbness or cramps in the limbs due to the presence of numerous thickenings (atherosclerotic plaques) in the walls of the arteries, which prevent the correct passage of blood towards the muscles; halitosis, constipation and a sense of heaviness caused by the slowing down of the digestion process; mental confusion and headache caused by a reduced blood flow to the cells of our brain, not properly supplied with oxygen; tiredness and tendency to get tired; chest pain.

However, it is correct to remember the difference between a symptom and a clinical sign: while the symptom corresponds to the perception of the patient and is therefore a subjective element, the clinical sign is recognized by the medico objectively. For this reason, in the presence of high cholesterol levels with the addition of one or more symptomatic manifestations, it would be correct to contact your family doctor or competent person as soon as possible to take all the appropriate measures. investigations.

We must not forget that excess cholesterol always ends up deposited on the walls of blood vessels, leading to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques and thickenings that block the correct flow of blood. bloodwith an increased cardiovascular risk. The obstruction blood vessels involves, in fact, a decrease in the supply of nutrients and oxygen to the tissues, leading to the formation of possible cardiovascular consequences, such as ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction, which can even lead to death