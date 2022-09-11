Home Health if you have this blood type you are more at risk
Health

if you have this blood type you are more at risk

by admin
if you have this blood type you are more at risk

According to research, the risk of heart attack, before the age of 60, but also of stroke, increases if you have a specific blood group. This discovery is certainly a real turning point regarding two unfortunately very common pathologies.

It seems that the subjects who have a group blood type A may be more at risk for stroke in an age group prior to 60 years, compared to other blood groups. Instead those who have a blood group O they are less likely to have an early stroke. The study was based on genetic characteristics and therefore the blood group, which are closely related to stroke.

Heart attack: If you have this blood type, you are more at risk
(pixabay.com)

The age group examined during the study is that between 18 and 59 years old. The research concluded with a fact: 17,000 patients had stroke and 600,000 healthy who had never had a stroke. Let’s go into detail to better understand this study and its results.

What the research established

A close relationship between early stroke and the gene that determines a person’s blood type. As we know there are four main blood groups, A, B, AB and O, blood group O being the most common. According to the study, those affected by a stroke from an early onset they had a group blood A. Obviously no alarmism for those with a type A blood type, as stroke is also caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, caused by hypertension and smoking.

This is why we must always pay attention to how we lead our life. The fact that research has highlighted this relationship between blood group A and stroke also depends a lot on the blood clotting factors to which those who belong to group A are more subject. It also emerged that the subjects belonging to the blood group A have a higher risk of developing blood clots in a specific part of the body, namely in the legstherefore they are more exposed to some deep vein thrombosis. This data too must be taken into consideration and not neglected.

See also  paid intensive care for non-vax?

You may also like

King Charles III, swollen and red fingers worry...

Gina Lollobrigida hospitalized for a fracture of the...

How did Queen Elizabeth die? The accidental fall

Folic acid: in which foods it is found...

Cancer: This popular drink increases cancer risk by...

Blood test to detect the first signs of...

What you must never do when starting the...

here’s what they say about his health

The first cases of “Australian flu” arrive: what...

Nobody knows, but here’s how to deal with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy