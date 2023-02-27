Each person has their own passions, for example they seek out rare coins from all over the world to add to their collection. In fact, collecting is very widespread and with the right coin, you can also earn a lot of money. Finding a rare coin in your wallet is quite difficult, also because not everyone knows how to recognize them. Furthermore, the value of the alleged currency decreases if not kept in the right way. Something perfect will certainly be worth much more than something else that is the same but kept in poor condition. Among the most sought-after coins we find that from 1 euro with the owl, minted in Greece. In the last period it has become famous ready for its alleged value. Let’s go see what it is.

If you have this rare euro you are rich: here’s which one to look for

The euro in question is, as mentioned before, minted in Greece. On the obverse of the coin, we can see the representation of an owl and not an owl, i.e the owl of the Goddess Minerva. It has an important meaning as it symbolizes the beauty, love and harmony for knowledge. To the right of it, we find the inscription “ 1 EYPΩ” or the monetary value written in Greek. Up, towards the we the depiction ofAnthemionthe flower symbol of the Mint of Athens. Also in Greek, the initials of the author are written “ΓΣ”. Finally, in the golden ring at the bottom, or where we can see the stars of the European Union, there is the thousandth of minting.

The value of the coin itself is not very high, since it is not rare. Obviously, however, there are those that are worth more. For example, that of 2015, which, even if only slightly, is worth more, in fact has a value of 15 euros. The most sought after instead, which have more value, are certainly those with some minting errors, such as the lack of a drawing, an inscription or a symbol.

