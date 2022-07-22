Home Health If you meet someone who says it was always hot in July
If you meet someone who says it was always hot in July

If you meet someone who says it was always hot in July

Speaking of this summer, there is an interpretation that, summed up in a title, sounds like this: “In July it has been hot for centuries, let’s get over it, instead of sacrificing ourselves to ideology”. The ideology would be science, dozens of reports that demonstrate global warming in progress caused, in large part, by the activities of us human beings (above all, the use of fossil fuels, oil in particular).

It is a dangerous and false interpretation: dangerous because it underestimates what is happening and therefore prevents us from taking the necessary countermeasures, in practice completing the ecological transition, focusing for example on renewable energy and electric cars. False because it is contradicted by over a century of data: the problem, as any climatologist will tell you, is not this single summer, because there are exceptions to the climate; the problem is a trend that began decades ago that sees ever higher temperatures and for an ever longer period of the year. Translated: before the sun lasted a week, now three months. Drought, fires and glacier melting are just spectacular side effects of a more complex and serious phenomenon.

In short, if you meet someone who, from the coolness of their holiday hermitage, tells you that “July has been hot for centuries”, get over it: they have not understood anything. Soon we will have to vote, let’s try to remember to distinguish between those who think that science is an ideology and those who are committed, based on the best data and research. to try to save the world.

