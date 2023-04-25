If you notice this detail on your tongue, run for cover: what it is and how to prevent this pathology

Pay attention to your language: if you notice this detail you’d better run for cover, let’s find out what it is and how to behave

Our health, there is no need to say or underline it, is the most important thing we have and we would always do well to keep it strictly under control to avoid possible significant details escaping us and which very often help us to be able to cry out. ‘alarm. In particular, own our language is a real code that our body uses to communicate with us and let us know, for example, if something is wrong.

It is certainly no mystery, on the other hand, that our body is always looking for new and possible ways to communicate with us and perhaps launch possible cries of alarm when something doesn’t seem to be going right. One of the aspects that we would therefore do well to always keep under control is represented by our language and its conformation.

In fact, we often tend to underestimate the importance of the language, but our body often uses it to convey messages and possible damage to our body. So to find out which details should not be underestimated, continue reading with us.

Language, pay close attention to this detail

Very often you may have found yourself faced with an unusual and certainly atypical conformation, especially with respect to your daily life, your language. In most cases, perhaps, you were told that there really wasn’t nothing to worry about and that surely this was nothing more than the consequence of a possible malfunction of our diet. Sometimes, however, the situation could even be much more worrying than that.

In fact, sometimes we may find ourselves faced with a truly unusual aspect of our language, characterized by the presence on its surface of white spots or even a whitish patina on the mucous membrane of the tongue. In addition to this aspect, there is also a very specific symptomatology characterized by burning in the presence of these patches, by the constant sensation of a metallic taste and finally by a difficulty in being able to perceive certain flavours.

Well, if you find yourself in this description, then you would do well to know that you could be faced with the case of oral candidiasis: candida is a bacterium that is normally found in our oral cavity but which can sometimes, in a certain sense, ignite and expand (as well as become transmissible through kisses). The reasons can be linked to various possibilities such as improper use of antibiotics, the possibility of suffering from immunosuppression or even diabetes. Among the possible causes, the presence of dental prostheses, xerostomia, the habit of smoking and finally a possible bad diet (with consequent lack of iron and twelve vitamins) cannot be excluded.