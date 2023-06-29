If you replace cow’s milk with vegetable milk, you’re making a mistake: nutritionists explain why

Did you know that drinking plant milk instead of cow milk can be a mistake? Find out what the nutritionists say

Traditional milk, i.e. cow’s milk, is now consumed less and less because the various vegetable substitutes are preferred to this drink of animal origin, but apparently they are not the same thing.

Naturally produced milk from mammals can’t really be replaced by drinks made from soy, almond, oats, rice, coconut and so on.

If over time you have discovered that you have lactose intolerance, i.e. the sugar present in milk, you will certainly be familiar with all the vegetable drinks that are used today to replace cow’s milk. Unfortunately, for fashion, even if you digest lactose and you don’t have allergies, you will certainly have come across milk based on almonds, rice, soy, oats, coconut and the like.

Cow’s milk, why you shouldn’t replace it with a vegetable drink

These food products are excellent for those who appreciate their taste, but there is a basic problem: the original milk or that is produced from the glands of goat, cow, cow, sheep, buffalo etc. has nothing to do with soy , and with other types of vegetable milk, called milk only for marketing reasons.

Vegetable milk is not real milk – Biopianeta.it

Many believe it is the same thing. First of all Noit is not a real milk but a vegetable drinkso much so that the European Union has decided that the adjective should be used to market these food products vegetable next to latte, so as not to confuse consumers. Secondly, beverages of vegetable origin do not contain the same nutritional values ​​and the same nutritional properties as milk, which comes from mammals.

Let’s say that they can be substitutes in terms of taste, or to address an intolerance or a food allergy, but they don’t have the same characteristics. For example, they do not contain calcium, phosphorus, they do not contain vitamin B, they have less protein and less fat, they contain more oil, especially coconut oil and that derived from dried fruit. In conclusion we can say that vegetable drinks are quite healthy and are suitable for a vegan diet, but they are not like milk. Even think they are light that’s not entirely correct because they often have the same calories as skimmed cow’s milk, and if they’re sugary, these calories increase a lot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

