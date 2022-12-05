Be very careful because if you start to see this is myopia, here’s what you absolutely must do.

Vision problems are quite common, so you shouldn’t be alarmed but try to understand, based on how the vision appears, what critical issue it is.

The myopia it’s a vision disorder very common and it is not difficult to understand if we have been affected by such problem. In fact, it presents rather evident symptoms that are easy to distinguish, even in conditions of rarer symptoms.

Obviously in such circumstances one should not panic, since a simple visit can fix it to the situation. However, let us first try to understand what causes it and what we should do if our vision is not optimal.

Short-sightedness, if you see this, it’s time to get checked

Let’s try to frame, first of all, what is the cause of myopia and what happens in our eye when we are affected by this problem. It is a refractive errorsfor which the light rays of a more or less distant object are not focused correctly on the retina.

This happens because the cornea it’s the crystalline of the eye – or rather the refractive surfaces of our eye – have altered curvature or even why the bulb is unusually long (compared to the norm then). Due to these factors then observed objects appear blurred to us if they are far awaywhile vision improves if we reduce the distance between us and the object.

The main symptom therefore is the blurry visionbut people with myopia often complain too eye fatigue, burning eyes, headache e narrowing of the visual field. Secondly, it should be noted that the maximum distance of clear vision is inversely proportional to the degree of myopia – measured in diopters.

Obviously in these cases there is no need to be alarmed, but it is sufficient to proceed with an eye exam with a specialist – who will carry out some tests and possibly provide you with the prescription for glasses with corrective lenses. Usually up to -3 diopters the disturbance is mild, between 3 and 6 diopters it is medium and beyond this limit the disturbance becomes serious. In the latter case Refractive surgery can also be used – usually not recommended for milder ailments.