Il cholesterol it is one of those few substances that is present throughout our body and consequently of fundamental importance for life. If to be precise, we can even say that it is a very important component of plasma membranewhich has the particularity of delimiting the cells and the task of participating in the synthesis of hormones such as steroids but also participates in the synthesis of bile and vitamin D.

However, however, it is not always a positive thing, especially when it is present in excessive quantities, in which it could cause serious health problems, let’s see together specifically what it entails and what it is due to. In general, experts say that an increase in the cholesterol total in the blood could be due to genetic reasons, such as familial hypercholesterolaemia or to some phenomena identified as hypothyroidism and liver disease.

In practice, these are disorders that cause biliary stasis, nephrotic syndrome, chronic renal failure. Let’s not forget that the latest research has shown that high cholesterol can also be caused by alcoholism and even by taking drugs, such as contraceptives. Usually in the early stages, high cholesterol (also called hypercholesterolemia) is a condition almost more asymptomatic. That is, to understand each other, it does not involve real indicative manifestations of its presence, in some cases even none.

There is one exception, however, and that is homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. In this particular case it is rare, already from childhood, the first symptoms begin to be noticed, which are manifested by cholesterol deposits in the skin, in the tendons and just think about it, even around the cornea of ​​the eye. The real danger to ours body it occurs when the disease is in an advanced stage, since if high cholesterol is not managed correctly, it can give a sign of itself with strong pains in the chest and an equally strong sense of oppression or constriction.

In addition to minor symptoms, such as cramps when walking, mental confusion and chronic headache. Despite all this, one must not lose heart since, even if the high cholesterol does not produce direct signs or symptoms, it is easily identifiable through a simple examination of the blood. Therefore, experts in the sector recommend carrying out periodic examinations, so as to identify the phenomenon in the bud. The recommended age to begin a process of periodic monitoring of cholesterol levels is 20 years of age, and constitutes a wise and recommendable practice.