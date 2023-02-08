Diabetes, for those who don’t know yet, is a chronic disease characterized by the presence of increased levels of glucose in the blood (hyperglycemia) and imposed by a changed measure or function of insulin. Insulin is the hormone, created by the pancreas, which allows glucose to enter cells and its subsequent use as an energy source.

When this device is altered, glucose builds up in the bloodstream. Keeping blood sugar levels constant is essential for the proper functioning of the brain. In fact, the brain is not capable of conserving energy like the rest of the body, therefore it delivers itself to the action of two hormones which balance, both during meals and on an empty stomach, the levels of sugar in the blood which are insulin and glucagon. The first ensures that blood sugar is kept low following meals full of sugars, the second instead works to restore the right glucose levels following fasting. To avoid imbalances in that process, following a low glycemic diet is essential.

If you suffer from diabetes, absolutely do not eat these foods

It is therefore advisable to favor whole foods rich in fiber and avoid industrial and refined foods which almost always contain added sugars. To hinder diabetes it is not enough to prefer different foods but it is also necessary to know which foods to avoid. First of all, no more sweets, snacks and foods rich in fat such as sausages, frankfurters, cream, fatty cheeses and various types of junk food. Among carbohydrates, it would be appropriate to avoid refined ones such as white bread, pizza and rice and also be careful with potato measures. While in the context of proteins, fatty meats should be avoided.

Almost always there is a tendency to minimize the situation that even drinks can have a negative effect on the well-being of the organism. In this circumstance, it should be remembered that spirits, fruit juices and industrial drinks contain numerous sugars. For this reason it is advisable to ban them from your diet in case of high blood sugar. Finally, it is also advisable to be careful with the types of fruit you choose to eat, in fact bananas, grapes and dried fruit are in fact more loaded with glucose.