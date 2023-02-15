Hyperglycemia, i.e. high blood glucose levels, is associated with the greater probability of the onset of diabetes 2 which can lead to the onset of other pathologies or cardiovascular diseases.

To be able to counteract this condition and to live well, one must first of all improve one’s lifestyle, above all with a healthy and balanced diet. It’s also important to stay active. As far as nutrition is concerned, it is better to prefer specific foods, which help keep blood sugar from rising.

If you suffer from diabetes, eliminate these habits immediately: here are the ones

The first thing you need to stop doing is being sedentary and start exercising. Keeping active and moving is one of the basic rules of good health. These habits, in fact, also help regulate blood sugar levels. Obviously you can do any type of sport, as long as you keep moving, even a walk is good for you.

The muscles go to consume glucose and therefore they decrease in blood. Moreover, it also increases insulin sensitivity, correcting one of the causes of diabetes. Furthermore, performing physical activity also helps to maintain the correct weight, so as not to become overweight and obese. These diseases can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Another thing to avoid are foods with a high glycemic index. One must therefore pay attention to it and choose those with a low value. The glycemic index measures the impact on blood sugar, the higher it is, the faster blood sugar levels will rise after eating a certain food.

It is therefore necessary to choose foods with a low glycemic index, so as to control one’s values. Among the carbohydrates that we can eat, we find barley, spelt, oats, buckwheat, cereal bread, legumes and vegetables. It is therefore necessary to have a healthy and balanced lifestyle, so as not to risk having even more serious problems, which can start from diabetes.