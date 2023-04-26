If you suffer from gastric reflux at night try to sleep like this: it’s miraculous!

There is one position you can use that can reduce your chances of suffering from acid reflux during the night.

When it comes to gastric reflux refers to the reflux of acid from the stomach into the esophagus. Many of us have had a few episodes of reflux over the years and it’s completely normal, but if it occurs regularly it can have serious health consequences.

People with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience several symptoms such as heartburn, especially during the night or when trying to sleep. This condition can seriously affect the quality of life

GERD is a condition characterized by repeated episodes of reflux that compromise quality of life. But when does it happen? Simply put, GERD tends to develop when stomach acids travel up the esophagus from the stomach.

Under normal circumstances, the muscles at the back of the esophagus act as a barrier but if these muscles are weak or relaxed and do not close completely then reflux can occur.

How to prevent gastric reflux

It is normal, as previously mentioned, for reflux to occur from time to time, but it is necessary to go to a professional if these episodes occur too frequently. In people with GERD acid reflux occurs at least once a week causing more severe and troublesome symptoms.

Symptoms that nocturnal reflux can cause include: heartburn, regurgitation and radiating chest pain that can affect the neck, back, jaw or arms and last from minutes to hours.

The best position to sleep if suffering from GERD

It is normal for those suffering from this disease to look for solutions to prevent reflux or decrease the intensity or quantity of symptoms. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, there are some steps you can take to ease your heartburn and increase the quality of your sleep.

In fact, most symptoms tend to occur at night. So the first thing you might do is get into a position that is best able to prevent reflux. According to some studies, the best position for people with gastroesophageal reflux disease would be in sleep on left side . This way you will have a better chance of reducing reflux episodes. In addition to this, you can take other measures, such as raising the top of the bed by at least 30-35 centimeters. This will ensure that the symptoms are reduced once you lie down.

