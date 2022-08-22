There are some great foods for treating high cholesterol. According to science, eating artichoke is an excellent solution to lower cholesterol levels. Here because.

Eating artichoke to fight cholesterol: here’s why

Artichoke is an excellent antioxidant and is low-calorie, contains gallic, canary acid and quercetin. These substances help lower cholesterol and protect the heart from the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

For those who love the artichokes, this is an excellent food that helps protect the body. I will tell you more, the artichoke straws, on the other hand, are the most important parts that contain more nutrients and are absolutely worth eating.

Thanks to some research, it has been shown that the leaves of the artichoke block the cholesterol levels of our blood and its production. All this thanks to the nutrients it contains, already listed above. It also absorbs the fats present, preventing diabetes. One of the best, food for this, but he is not the only one capable of doing these “magic”.

Diet and lifestyle change

Some foods of animal origin (liver, eggs, kidneys, …) contain cholesterol, in addition to other forms of lipids, but this actually has a completely negligible effect on human health.

What has a lot of influence is the amount of saturated fats present in the food, especially present in foods of animal origin. Mono and polyunsaturated fats (which are rich in foods of vegetable origin and fish, especially blue and salmon) have a protective effect. A separate discussion for trans fats, fortunately increasingly less present in the Italian diet, are found in industrial foods.

Avoiding alcohol and fizzy drinks can also be a step towards recovery. Also start changing your lifestyle by eliminating cigarettes and walking for at least 30 minutes a day; manages to give remarkable results!

As fruit it is better to take apples, pears and plums; while as legumes lentils and peas more. Barley and oat bran along with dried fruit. Like extra virgin olive oil fats, but don’t overdo it.