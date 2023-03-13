Home Health If you suffer from insomnia, there are 5 foods you need to eat before going to sleep
If you suffer from insomnia, there are 5 foods you need to eat before going to sleep

If you suffer from insomnia, there are 5 foods you need to eat before going to sleep

There are many people who suffer from insomnia which, among other things, can have very negative repercussions on health in general. Here are the 5 foods that help fight it effectively.

Insomnia is a disorder that affects many people, women and men. In particular, it is a condition that can cause quite a few problems for those who suffer from it as it ends up favoring rather accentuated episodes of tiredness and exhaustion. This is clearly due to the fact that you don’t rest enough hours or in any case you are unable to rest well.

In this regard, it is important to know that there are some foods that can improve the situation by effectively counteracting the disorder in question. In particular, these are 5 foods that allow you to obtain truly unexpected results and which experts therefore recommend consuming regularly.

Insomnia, the 5 foods that help fight it

Many people are forced to deal with insomnia which, if lasting, ends up causing even very serious problems. These include irritability, difficulty concentrating, worry, anxiety, and problems relating. In light of this, it is important to take immediate cover and improve one’s condition. In this regard, it is useful to know that there are 5 foods in particular that are very effective against sleep disorders.

The ones we are about to reveal to you can be defined as real super foods that cannot fail to be part of the diet of all those who find themselves struggling with sleeping difficulties. Not everyone is aware of the properties of pistachiosfrom the almonds and gods pumpkin seeds. These are foods rich in tryptophan which is converted into two hormones by the body. These are serotonin and melatonin which in fact regulate the sleep-wake rhythm.

Ashwagandha it is certainly one of the most effective remedies in this sense. Specifically, it is a medicinal herb widely used in Ayurvedic medicine. In the form of powder, it should be added to an herbal tea that will be drunk before going to sleep. In addition to being particularly useful in the fight against insomnia, this herb is very effective against stress and anxiety which, on balance, make sleep more tormented.

The most suitable fruit against insomnia

Finally, the banana. This fruit is particularly suitable to be consumed before bedtime. It is in fact a practice that ends up making sleep easier since also in this case the food is distinguished by being rather rich in tryptophan.

Thanks to the presence of vitamin B6 it is also able to stimulate the production of endorphins, better known as the hormones of happiness. These are also very useful in contrasting insomnia and sleep-related disorders in general.

