In the summer we often sweat, which is normal both for the high temperatures and for the intense physical activity that our body can be at. Sweating is a physiological manifestation, which affects the entire body surface. It has an important function in the thermoregulatory systems of the human body and can be conditioned by emotional, psychological or mental stimuli. If you sweat often, however, it is not normal and you need to check.

If you sweat a lot it is not normal: this health condition may be hiding

Generally our body produces about half a liter of sweat per day. Hyperhidrosis, on the other hand, is a pathological phenomenon characterized by the production of sweat to an abnormal extent with respect to the physiological needs of thermoregulation.

Hyperhidrosis can have considerable social or occupational implications. Think of those who do manual work and have continuously wet hands, or those who find it difficult to extend a wet hand to greet them or those who avoid sports in the worry of sweating even more. Over time, these problems can become a cause of stress and have an unfavorable impact on the quality of life, leading to depression and anxiety.

Hyperhidrosis is therefore a pathological phenomenon, and can be secondary, that is due to diseases already present or primary, that is, without an obvious cause. In these cases it seems due to a transformation of the hypothalamic centers which, through the sympathetic chain, produce an anomalous stimulus to the secretion of the sweat glands.

Primary hyperhidrosis takes between 0.6% and 5% of the population and can occur at any age, although it is more common in adolescents and young adults, in identical ratios between men and women. It certainly has a family impact. Typically it is identified in some areas of the body such as palms, soles of the feet, armpits or face and is bilateral and symmetrical.

In the patient who complains of disproportionate sweating, it is essential first of all to exclude the causes of secondary hyperhidrosis, carefully taking the medical history and subjecting it to targeted blood chemistry tests. If negative, the diagnosis of primary hyperhidrosis is tested and an appropriate therapeutic procedure is discussed with the patient.

So it is good to ask for an in-depth medical opinion if you think you may be suffering from this pathology. If this is done immediately, there will be a much better chance of quickly treating this condition that causes a lot of discomfort.