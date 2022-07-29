Sweat is known to be physiological when temperatures rise and the heat makes itself felt; sweating too much is not always normal. Indeed, this disorder also causes annoyance and embarrassment to those who suffer from it. Of hyperhidrosis suffers about 2-3% of Italians; most for an inherited disorder.

A remedy if you sweat too much: here is which one

We talk about primary hyperhidrosis when to get excessively wet are the palms of the hands and feet, face or armpits.

Per secondary hyperhidrosis it means the correlation with some chronic diseases (cardiac, respiratory, diabetes, gout or in many cases hyperthyroidism).

The problem is already evident in theadolescent age, with excessive sweating of the hands, then it passes to the feet, armpits and face. To identify the areas where the most sweat is produced, you can proceed with a test that measures the amount of sweat on the hands: the affected areas will appear dark.

We speak of local hyperhidrosis, symptoms of some emotional states (joy, embarrassment, anxiety, tension) and is mostly localized on the forehead or on the hands. While theexcessive sweating in the extremities it is often associated with axillary hyperhidrosis. In the latter case, the disorder is almost always an expression of emotional irritability.

An effective remedy would be to do the treatment with the botulinum toxin. Botox is a substance that appeared relatively late in medicine and even more recent is its use in aesthetic medicine. If you sweat too much it would be a great idea to consider, let’s see how it differs from botox.

Botulinum toxin: how to do it

The botulinum toxin, often commonly referred to as “botulinum”, is often used to fill wrinkles through a real treatment, especially for the forehead or for the feet of chickens. This method is also used to get rid of excessive sweating. This injection is made on the affected skin areas (15-20 injections per body area), they are effective in 82-87% of cases: their effect appears 2-3 days after the treatment and is maximum after 2 weeks. The effect lasts about 6 months.

Natural methods to combat hyperhidrosis

There are natural elements you can use to avoid excessive sweating, here are:

bicarbonate : Sodium bicarbonate has alkaline properties that fight sweat acids and restore PH. They also help against bad odor. You can rub the baking soda on the sweating area or take a cup of water and baking soda before going to bed.

: Sodium bicarbonate has alkaline properties that fight sweat acids and restore PH. They also help against bad odor. You can rub the baking soda on the sweating area or take a cup of water and baking soda before going to bed. potatoes : cutting a potato and passing it on the sweaty area for 15 minutes helps to restore the body’s PH.

: cutting a potato and passing it on the sweaty area for 15 minutes helps to restore the body’s PH. A glass of wheatgrass juice : this juice once a day, can effectively treat the problem of excessive sweating as it neutralizes the acids present in the body. It is also a very rich source of vitamin B6, vitamin C, B12, proteins and folic acid.

If you sweat too much, start trying these methods that can help you ease the situation!